Matthew Stafford Gets Concerning Update Before Rams Game

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams could be even more short-handed than expected on Sunday when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Coleman Shelton, Colby Parkinson and Trent McDuffie are all questionable for Rams-Chargers Sunday,” the LA Daily News’ Adam Grosbard reported on X on October 30. “Joe Cardona doubtful. Then Sean McVay says that Jordan Whittington’s back seized up right before McVay came to the podium.”

“As far as injuries today, Coleman will be limited, listed as questionable for the game with his hip. Colby Parkinson will be listed as questionable. He’ll be a DNP. Joe Cardona will be doubtful for the game with his ankle. So, that would mean Jake McQuaide would be up as the long snapper. Trent will be limited today and questionable for the game with his groin. Hopeful, but we’ll continue to see how he’s at,” McVay told reporters on October 30.

“Jordan Whittington, his back just locked up within the last 30 minutes. He’s tough as it gets. … You feel for him. He’ll be listed as questionable.”

Whittington is not a significant part of the Rams’ passing game.

He has just two receptions for 12 yards on the season, and a 42-476-0 line for his career so far, which began as a sixth-round pick (213th overall) of the 2024 draft. However, while not one of Stafford’s top targets, he is a strong blocker on the perimeter.

The Rams are already without Davante Adams (hamstring, IR) and Puka Nacua admitted this week that he is still managing the calf injury that popped up in practice last week.

This is all for a Rams’ wide receiver corps that was questioned coming into the season.

Matthew Stafford Could Be Without Rams Anchor

The biggest drop-off for Stafford and the offense could come from working without Shelton, who returned last season from a one-year stint with the Chicago Bears to be the anchor for thee Rams’ offensive line.

Rams offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase said Dylan McMahon is in line to replace Shelton at the pivot.

That is, if the latter is unable to play in Week 8.

“I’m really encouraged by Dylan McMahon and what he’s been able to do since being here. He’s got a lot of great reps throughout the course of these last couple years that have built up a foundation,” Scheelhaase told reporters on October 29.

“Coleman is one of those guys that–he’s instrumental in everything that we do. The communication that he has, the leadership that he has, the way that he approaches the game, the physicality that he plays with at the point of attack. Yeah, he’s a key piece to what we’re doing. So, we feel good about, obviously, Dylan and what he brings to the table. But, obviously, Coleman, he’s a tone setter for us. And I think anytime that you have those guys on the field, you’re always going to feel better.”

Stafford and the Rams’ bye is still two more weeks away, with Adams and the likes of Myles Garrett set to miss more time. At some point, losing the war of attrition costs games.