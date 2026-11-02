Matthew Stafford Sends Clear Message Amid Calls for Rams Deadline Trade

The Los Angeles Rams got the win, and Matthew Stafford said the right things. Still, calls continue for the team to trade for a wide receiver before the deadline. Asked about his chemistry with his pass-catchers, Stafford spoke candidly.

“Obviously, I have a ton of reps with Puka [Nacua]. I think our tight ends are doing a great job. Some of the other receivers, Tutu [Atwell] did a really nice job today. Had a couple opportunities. We just missed on a couple more. Mump [Konata Mumpfield]. Just trying to spread the ball around do as best we can to keep everybody involved,” Stafford told reporters on November 1.

“It’s something that’ll continuously build, but you know excited to move forward.”

Stafford, 38, completed 17 of 25 passes for 157 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception. He lamented his turnover more than the perceived lack of trust in his targets.

Nacua had 11 receptions for 80 yards and 1 TD on 12 targets. Stafford completed passes to four other players and targeted three more. Two of his incompletions came on attempts to Mumpfield.

The Rams remain without six-time Pro Bowler Davante Adams.

The Rams faced questions about the quality of their wide receiver room behind Adams and Nacua coming into the season. That uncertainty got new life on Sunday.

Rams Urged to Trade for WR Amid Matthew Stafford’s Comments

The Athletic’s Nate Atkins suggested that a trade for a receiver before the deadline would be prudent for the Rams. He argued that some of Stafford’s miscues were due to a lack of trust in his playmakers’ ability to come up with tough catches.

“That interception seemed to make Stafford gun-shy when he was throwing to anyone other than Nacua, who was naturally seeing all the attention the Chargers could send his way,” Atkins wrote on November 1. “Stafford was just dirting balls and accepting punts rather than throwing contested passes when his secondary receivers struggled to gain any separation, outside of one 40-yard catch from Tutu Atwell.”

Atkins continued, “It has become an ongoing issue without Davante Adams, who will miss at least another month with a hamstring injury. And if something were to happen to Nacua again, the Rams’ offense would be in real trouble. It’s why they have to consider a trade for a wide receiver Stafford can trust.”

Rams head coach Sean McVay said they view Adams and their other returning injured players are essentially their trade deadline acquisitions.

However, if the Rams want to continue their resurgence, giving Stafford more help cannot hurt.

Rams Urged to Target Chargers, Cowboys WRs

The Rams got some good news on a couple of recently suggested targets that could help Stafford and the offense. That includes Quentin Johnston of the Chargers.

“Johnston has never been consistent since being a first-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, but he averaged 53 catches for 723 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024 and 2025,” USA TODAY’s Jacob Camenker wrote on October 29, arguing for a deal, arguing that McVay can help the receiver “reach his full potential” in LA.

“The 40-year-old coach should be intrigued by the TCU product’s combination of size (6-2, 208-pound frame) and athleticism, something the Rams could use to balance their top-heavy receiving corps.”

A more lofty target could be George Pickens after the Dallas Cowboys lost again.

“There is no team that loves to make a big trade more than the Rams, and this would be huge. Going after Pickens would make sense, and that’s because the Cowboys actually might be willing to deal him. Pickens is playing on the franchise tag this year, and there’s a good chance that he ends up leaving Dallas after the season. If that happens, the Cowboys would get nothing, but if they traded him now, they’d at least get something in return,” CBS Sports’ John Breech wrote on October 22.

“Pickens’ production in Dallas has been underwhelming this year. He’s caught just 33 passes for 428 yards for the Cowboys, but he might be able to put up bigger numbers if he joins a Rams’ offense that ranks second in the NFL in passing yards per game. A move to Los Angeles would also give Pickens a chance to play with the reigning NFL MVP.”

Breech noted that the Rams are light on draft capital. They would also need to clear roughly $18 million in cap space to fit the pro-rated amount of Pickens’ contract.