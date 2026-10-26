Rams’ Matthew Stafford Gets Strong Words Amid Major Career News

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams bounced back with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7, with the reigning MVP making more history in the process.

“That’s our quarterback. [saluting emoji],” the Rams posted on X on October 25, noting with a graphic that Stafford had surpassed Roman Gabriel as the franchise’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns.

This is Stafford’s second time achieving such a feat, doing so with the Detroit Lions.

“Matthew Stafford is the first quarterback in NFL history to lead two different franchises in passing touchdowns,” Rams PR posted.

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“Congratulations Matthew; ALL TIME PASSING TD LEADER!” Rams legend Jim Everett said in a post on X, tagging the team.

Stafford is 2,362 yards from overtaking Everett for the Rams all-time passing yards mark.

Matthew Stafford Gets Honest After Making Rams History

Stafford finished the game with 195 yards, 3 TDs, and 1 interception on 23-for-29 passing in the Rams win. He spoke candidly after the game, expressing gratitude for his supporting cast, past and present.

“A lot of people to thank. A lot of players that helped me get there, coaches that helped me get there,” Stafford told Fox Sports Megan Olivi on the field after the game. “Just means I’m old, played a long time, I think. But more importantly, happy for our guys, We got some tough losses late in games this year. Played good enough football to win games and hadn’t gotten it done. Came out here today played pretty well. Tried to keep them in it with some interesting stuff going on, but proud of our resolve and our ability to go get the win.”

“I thought Matthew and the offense did a great job of executing on some different things,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said postgame.

Stafford reiterated his appreciation for his teammates and coaches after the game.

Matthew Stafford Reveals Motivational Message

Stafford also praised the team’s resolve after fending off a rally by the Raiders, sharing what his message to the team was as they looked to secure their third win of the season.

Many projected would end with a Super Bowl berth if not victory, but they have a long way to go.

“We just got to continue to finish. Got to continue to finish. Obviously, it’s NFL football. You look around the league, teams find ways to get back in football games. They’re really good football players on the other side of the ball. Obviously, want to take care of the ball better in the second half. Had a fumble, had an interception. Some of those are cost of doing business in the NFL,” Stafford said during his postgame media session.

“At the same time, again, proud of the way our team responded, no matter what kind of happened to us. Obviously, they fake a punt going a long drive. It was just–our defense battled tooth and nail all day. Really proud of them.”

The Rams will take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8. The Chargers are the NFL’s last winless team, certainly not something Stafford and Co. are looking to change.