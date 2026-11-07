Los Angeles Rams Announce Bad News About Former Top Draft Pick

The Los Angeles Rams delivered an unfortunate update on Terrance Ferguson. Like Myles Garrett, the Rams opened Ferguson’s 21-day practice window this week. He has been on injured reserve since Week 3 due to an ankle injury.

However, per the final injury report of the week, Ferguson suffered another injury in practice.

“The Rams’ updated injury report now has TE Terrance Ferguson ruled out,” TheRams.com’s Stu Jackson reported in a post on X on November 6, including the full final injury report. “Was originally listed on with an ankle injury, and based on the updated report, picked up a hamstring injury in practice today.”

The news drew national attention, largely because of the previous optimism around Ferguson’s return from head coach Sean McVay, with one critical caveat.

“Do expect Myles [Garrett] and Terrance to play, barring any sort of setbacks,” McVay told reporters on November 6, punctuating an extended list of injury updates ahead of their matchup against the Washington Commanders.

Ferguson entered the season amid hype he could be the Rams’ de facto third wide receiver.

The 6-foot-5, 252-pound tight end has seven receptions for 63 yards and 1 touchdown. Still, he is a greater threat down the seams than in-line as a blocker or simply a more traditional role.

Rams Banged Up Amid Terrance Ferguson News

Rams veterans Colby Parkinson and Tyler Higbee have picked up their receiving efforts amid Ferguson’s absence, but the former also dealt with an injury this week that has his status uncertain even as the weekend arrives.

McVay confirmed that reality during his update:

“Grant Stuard will be limited with his hamstring. He’ll be questionable for the game. Jordan Whittington will be limited with his back. He’ll be questionable for the game. We’ll end up putting Jaylen Watson on IR, but he’s listed as out on this injury report. Joe Cardona will be doubtful. Trent McDuffie, Colby Parkinson, and Kam Curl, they’ll be listed as questionable for the game. Trent will be a DNP. Everybody else has no injury designation.”

Parkinson missed the Rams’ win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8, which is part of why Ferguson’s return was set to be such a boost, even if the veteran played in Week 9.

Ferguson was the Rams’ first pick of the 2025 draft, selected 46th overall. His role in the offense was key amid LA’s lack of a proven third option behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, the latter of whom remains on IR following surgery to clean up a ruptured hamstring.

Rams’ Challenging Season Continues

The Rams will finally have their dynamic D-line combo of Garrett and Aaron Donald. However, they lost Watson for the season, and their offense remains short-handed without Ferguson and Adams at Matthew Stafford’s disposal.

The Rams entered the season as prohibitive Super Bowl favorites, but have rarely looked that way during the campaign so far.

LA must prioritize reversing that trend if they want to get back on track in earnest.