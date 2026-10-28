Rams Linked to Potential Trades for Former 49ers Wide Receiver, Super Bowl Champ

The Los Angeles Rams could get back into the NFC West arms race with smaller-profile trades for A’Shawn Robinson and Jauan Jennings. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen listed the Rams as “team fits” for both players as the 2026 trade deadline nears.

Robinson is a former Rams starter, including during their 2021 Super Bowl-winning season.

Jennings would be a newcomer, but one that head coach Sean McVay and the Rams are already quite familiar with from his time with the San Francisco 49ers.

Both players would register lower in splash factor compared to what the San Francisco 49ers (DeForest Buckner) and Seattle Seahawks (Quenton Nelson) did in adding All-Pros. However, the impact could be just as significant for a Rams team in need of stability.

Jauan Jennings Could Be Unlikely Rams Trade Target Despite Fit

“Jennings has seen very limited opportunities in Minnesota this season,” Bowen wrote on October 28. “However, he has proved to be a reliable target in previous seasons. He’s a consistent route runner who plays through contact and makes himself available to the quarterback on in-breaking targets.

Jennings is also at least somewhat familiar with the Rams offense, playing for former LA offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell with the Minnesota Vikings.

ESPN put Jennings’ chances of being traded at 50%, and it could be even lower.

“Jennings was a productive player in Kyle Shanahan’s offense in San Francisco,” The Athletic’s Nate Atkins wrote on October 28. “It seems unlikely the Vikings would trade him to another NFC playoff contender.”

Atkins said that Jennings has “fallen completely off the map” in Minnesota. He has four receptions for 43 yards in five games.

The 6-foot-3, 212-pound receiver has a 214-2,624-22 line for his career and is a good blocker.

Fowler listed Jennings as a trade candidate in the same article as Bowen’s blurb, despite noting that he saw an uptick in usage for the Vikings in Week 7, and in another article co-authored with colleague Dan Graziano, also published on October 28.

A’Shawn Robinson Reunion Could Make Sense for Rams

ESPN estimated Robinson’s chances of being traded even lower than Jennings’ at 30%, but he is even more familiar with the Rams. He spent three seasons with the organization from 2020 through 2022.

Fowler noted that Robinson is still productive. He also mentioned that Robinson has connections around the league given the teams he has played for. That includes the Rams.

Like with the Vikings, Atkins was unsure if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be sellers.

“It’s unclear whether the Buccaneers want to sell just yet, but they have a run stuffer who spent the 2020-2022 seasons in Los Angeles and won a Super Bowl,” Atkins wrote. “He’s played more on the edge this season, but he could benefit from moving back to a traditional nose tackle at 320 pounds.”

Rams Falling Behind Fast in NFC West

Even with their win in Week 7, the Rams remain one game back of the Seahawks in the loss column. The Rams are three games behind the 49ers in the same regard. They have also already lost one head-to-head matchup: to the Niners in Week 1.

They will have an opportunity to even the score in Week 14.

The Rams will also face the Seahawks in Weeks 16 and 18. What they do at the trade deadline could certainly make a difference.