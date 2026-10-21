Los Angeles Rams Linked to Potential Quarterback Trade

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams are shorthanded, and losing Davante Adams only adds to the uncertainty. It could also be the final straw that pushes the Rams to make another trade despite depleted assets from a blockbuster offseason.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano noted that the lack of draft capital is an “issue,” but expects a move

“I do not expect the Rams to go down without a fight, and my understanding is that they will at least explore the possibility of trading for a wide receiver,” Graziano wrote on October 21.

“Could the Rams make a player-for-player swap of some sort? Would a team be interested in backup QB Stetson Bennett if the Rams decide rookie Ty Simpson is ready to be Matthew Stafford’s backup? (Todd Monken coached Bennett in college, I’m just saying.)”

The Browns, of course, roster Jerry Jeudy.

Jeudy, 27, is a former first-round draft pick of the Denver Broncos. He has 363 receptions for 5,034 yards and 17 touchdowns in his career but has fallen out of favor in Cleveland.

Rams Trade Pitch Lands Browns’ Jerry Jeudy

This Heavy Sports trade pitch would send Bennett and a late-round draft pick to the Browns in exchange for Jeudy, giving him a fresh start and providing the Rams with a proper complement for Puka Nacua until Adams returns.

Rams get:

Jerry Jeudy

Browns get:

Stetson Bennett IV

2027 sixth-round pick

Given Adams is on an expiring contract, adding Jeudy could be a move for the future, too.

He is under contract through 2027 on a three-year, $52.5 million contract. Of course, the Rams could be leery of such a move for several reasons.

That includes the $28.9 million cap hit on Jeudy’s deal in 2028, a void year. There is also the matter of the Rams’ trade with the Browns for Myles Garrett–one of the deals that depleted their draft capital–not working out to this point.

At any rate, the Rams should be viewed as still looking to contend amid their slow start.

Super Bowl Champion Pushes for Rams Trade

If Jeudy is not on the Rams’ radar, one former player is working to ensure that Rashod Bateman of the Baltimore Ravens is.

“Rams should trade for a WR with similar skillsets as him…,” Super Bowl champion and ex-Ravens star receiver Qadry Ismail said in a post on X on October 19, quoting a report on Adams’ injury. “I know a guy!!!! [eyes emoji]”

A trade for Bateman could resemble the above deal for Jeudy, but without Bennett included.

Rams get:

Rashod Bateman

Ravens get:

2027 fourth-round pick

Bateman, who turns 27 in November, is a former first-round pick by the Ravens. He has a 173-2,380-16 career line and has not been given an extension as Jeudy has.

However, the Browns and Ravens are both tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the No. 1 spot in the AFC North through six weeks. That makes it less likely either team pieces out parts of its group before the trade deadline in November.

Still, the Rams should be expected to make overtures in the wake of losing Adams.