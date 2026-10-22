Rams Trade Pitch Lands $102 Million Super Bowl Champion

The Los Angeles Rams need help, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Chris Godwin could fit.

The Rams lost Davante Adams for six to 10 weeks with a ruptured hamstring. Godwin is among the slew of names floated as potential targets for the Rams before the trade deadline.

“I wonder if they call for Chris Godwin,” NFL analyst Trevor Sikkema posted on X on October 21. “Godwin’s now 30 and 2027 is a club option in his contract. He’s the ideal Rams receiver with how much he does as a blocker. If Tampa loses to Carolina this weekend I could see it.”

I wonder if they call for Chris Godwin. Godwin's now 30 and 2027 is a club option in his contract. He's the ideal Rams receiver with how much he does as a blocker. If Tampa loses to Carolina this weekend I could see it https://t.co/leBmMVjTzN — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) October 21, 2026

The Buccaneers are also being compelled to entertain potential trade interest in Godwin.

Rams Trade Pitch Lands Buccaneers Chris Godwin Jr.

Godwin is signed through 2027 on a three-year, $66 million contract that has a $29.9 million cap hit that season (and another $8 million in 2028, a void year), but no guaranteed money.

“Godwin has spent his entire 10-year career with the Buccaneers, but Tampa Bay should consider all calls,” Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame wrote on October 20. “At 30, he’s a veteran who is more valuable to a team fighting for his second ring. Through six games, Godwin has 23 catches for 216 yards. Any team that acquires Godwin would pay a prorated salary of $22 million, with a $20.5 million team option in 2027.”

This Heavy Sports trade pitch would send mid-round draft picks to Tampa Bay for Godwin.

Rams get:

Chris Godwin

Buccaneers get:

2027 fourth-round pick

2028 third-round pick

Verderame projected the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants as potential trade fits for Godwin, a Pro Bowler in 2019 and a Super Bowl champion in 2020. He listed Brian Thomas Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Jerry Jeudy of the Cleveland Browns as potential fits for the Rams.

Godwin has a 635-7,842-41 line and $102.6 million in earnings for his career so far.

The Rams still have Puka Nacua, but he missed multiple games with a groin injury this season, and they are thin behind him and Adams.

The financial aspect looms large, but the Rams’ stance on a potential trade is an even bigger challenge. Their own uncertain future at 2-4 heading into Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Rams will also visit the Buccaneers in Week 17.

Sean McVay Gets Honest About Potential Rams Trade

The urgency for the Rams to make a trade for a receiver like Godwin appears to be largely external at this point.

Rams head coach Sean McVay downplayed the idea.

“That’s not something that we’ve talked about right now,” McVay told reporters on October 21. “We’ve got some depth on the roster. Maybe we talked about practice squad [players], but not anything externally.”

The NFL trade deadline is on November 10, the Tuesday after Week 9. The Rams are on bye in Week 10, which would give them an extended runway to get a deadline addition acclimated.

Including Nacua and not Adams (IR), the Rams have six receivers on the active roster.

2025 seventh-round pick Konata Mumpfield and Jordan Whittington headline a group of reserves that also includes Alex Bachman, rookie sixth-round draft pick CJ Daniels, and Super Bowl champion Tutu Atwell, who the Rams re-acquired in a trade this season.