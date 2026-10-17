Rams Add 6-Foot-4, 311-Pound OL & Former UDFA CB for Cardinals Game

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams are welcoming Keagen Trost back into the mix while also turning to Cam Lamkin in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals.

The team announced its “Roster Moves” with a list posted on X on October 17.

Activated from Reserve OL Keagen Trost

Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation) CB Cam Lampkin

Trost, 25, was a third-round pick, taken 93rd overall by the Rams in the 2026 draft. The 6-foot-4, 311-pound offensive tackle has been sidelined on injured reserve since three days ahead of the Rams’ regular-season opener.

“He has a broad, proportional build and plays with good body control/firmness through contact,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote ahead of the 2026 draft. “Pro edge speed could push him inside to guard, where his tackle experience and ability to play in gap or zone scheme are differentiators. Position versatility, toughness and a ready-made frame give Trost a chance to eventually become a starter.”

Rams Add Keagen Trost, Former UDFA CB for Cardinals Game

Trost’s return comes as the Rams will be without Alaric Jackson at left tackle amid a one-game suspension for punching Buffalo Bills EDGE Bradley Chubb.

David Quessenberry will replace Jackson, while Trost will provide more depth for the Rams.

“Trost will need some mechanical tweaks for a move inside, but that shouldn’t be a major issue — he is a technique-focused blocker with steady feet and physical hands,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler wrote pre-draft. “His ceiling isn’t sky high, but the position flex only boosts his usefulness.”

Lampkin is a third-year former undrafted free agent. He has four games of regular-season experience to his credit, all with the Rams. However, Lampkin has not played in a game since the 2024 campaign.

He will most likely bolster the Rams’ special teams, but they are entering this contest with star Trent McDuffie listed as “questionable” due to a groin injury sustained in practice this week.

Lampkin and Trost could both see snaps for the Rams this week.