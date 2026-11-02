Rams Urged to Explore Surprising Wide Receiver Trade

The Los Angeles Rams have been linked to a potential trade for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks as they look to ease the burden on star Puka Nacua while Davante Adams recovers from a hamstring injury.

The connection stems from analysis ahead of the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline, which falls at 4 p.m. ET. With Adams expected to miss six to 10 weeks, Los Angeles has limited proven options outside Nacua in the passing game.

FanSided’s John Sbisa was the first to come up with the idea of the Rams pursuing a trade with the Eagles for Wicks.

Adams ruptured his hamstring in a Week 6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and underwent surgery. Coach Sean McVay has indicated the timeline could trend toward the shorter end of that range, potentially allowing a return near Week 12.

Davante Adams’ Absence Has Increased Pressure on Puka Nacua

Nacua has shouldered much of the load in Adams’ absence. In recent games without the veteran, he has continued to draw heavy targets as defenses key on him, limiting the variety of the Rams’ downfield attack.

Nacua entered recent weeks with strong overall production this season but has also managed his own minor injuries, including a calf issue. Depth options such as Tutu Atwell have not provided consistent reliability, recording limited catches over an extended stretch.

The Rams’ passing game has leaned shorter in stretches without Adams, and adding a complementary receiver could open more intermediate and deep opportunities for Nacua and quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Wicks Would Offer Production and Contractual Flexibility

Wicks, 25, joined the Eagles this offseason from the Green Bay Packers in a deal that sent a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 sixth-rounder to Green Bay. He then signed a one-year, $12.5 million extension that keeps him under contract through 2027, with a significant portion guaranteed.

In six games with Philadelphia this season, Wicks has 19 receptions for 284 yards and one touchdown. He has shown efficiency as a middle-of-the-field option and ranks among the better success-rate producers in the group of receivers recently discussed as potential trade fits for Los Angeles.

Over his career, Wicks has 127 receptions for 1,612 yards and 12 touchdowns across 52 games. He was a fifth-round pick out of Virginia in 2023 and brings a physical skill set at the top of routes, with the ability to play inside or outside.

The Eagles acquired him while reshaping their receiver room amid prior speculation involving A.J. Brown. Philadelphia has dealt with its own challenges this season, including an extended absence for quarterback Jalen Hurts, which could make the club more open to deals.

For the Rams, Wicks would represent a higher-floor option than current depth pieces not named Nacua. His contract situation could also provide cost-effective continuity if Adams, a pending free agent after this season, does not return.

Los Angeles enters the deadline with limited draft capital, holding only four picks in the 2027 draft after prior trades. That reality could constrain the assets available to acquire Wicks or similar targets.

Any deal would require the Eagles to view Wicks as movable despite the investment made in the offseason. Rivalry dynamics in the NFC could also factor into negotiations if Philadelphia becomes a seller.

The Rams have won recent games behind a revived run game, but sustained success through the second half of the season may depend on adding receiving help. Exploring the market for Wicks fits that timeline before the Nov. 10 cutoff.

No formal interest has been confirmed beyond the speculative analysis linking the teams. Still, the combination of Nacua’s workload, Adams’ recovery window and Wicks’ production makes the pairing a logical topic of discussion as the deadline approaches.