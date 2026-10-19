Kyren Williams Calls Out Rams’ Plan After ‘Inexplicable’ Loss

The Los Angeles Rams are 2-4 on the 2026 regular season, and running back Kyren Williams has an explanation for why the offense has not lived up to expectations.

Asked “why the offense’s energy is inconsistent drive to drive,” per the LA Daily News’ Adam Grosbard, Williams initially responded by saying, “Can’t tell you” but added, “Probably because I’m not out there.”

Williams had 10 carries for 50 yards on the day.

RB2 (or, 1A) Blake Corum had 42 yards on nine carries. So, there was not a great disparity on production on the ground. The plan has long been for the two backs to share the workload.

Williams also caught three passes for 17 yards, while Corum had two grabs for 18 yards, further underscoring how even the two backs were in the stat sheet. However, Williams’ carries marked a season-low mark.

Williams has out-snapped and out-touched Corum by sizeable margins this season.

Still, the 2023 Pro Bowler and former fifth-round pick (146th overall) is clearly dissatisfied with how the offense has trended amid this rocky start to the season.

Williams is not the only one perturbed by the Rams’ latest loss and, really, how this season has gone so far for the prohibitive preseason Super Bowl favorites.

“About as inexplicable of a Rams loss as I’ve covered in four years on the beat,” the LA Daily News’ Adam Grosbard posted on X in reaction after the team took the lead late thanks to punter Ethan Evans kicking a point-after in place of the injured Blake Grupe only to lose.

Rams head coach Sean McVay cited “critical errors” costing them the game afterward.

He shouldered the blame, but many of the same issues have lingered from last season and have been exacerbated by injuries to star players. Not involving their best players isn’t helping.

“It just about is [time to panic]. Last week felt like the end of a treacherous opening schedule and at least a sign that the Rams could go toe-to-toe with one of the NFL’s best teams, the Buffalo Bills,” The Athletic’s Nate Atkins wrote on October 18. “This performance was the opposite. The offense barely made any plays.”

Rams Facing Identity Crisis

Atkins said the Rams “had no identity, with such little action for the three normal horses of the attack: Nacua, Adams and Kyren Williams. It couldn’t handle the blitz. It didn’t have a plan in short-yardage situations.”

Atkins said the Rams’ run-pass balance “seemingly operated at random.”

Additionally, Atkins said, “The special teams remain a mess and might need another new kicker. The defense has a solid floor, but it’s also not making many game-changing plays.”

Notably, Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua also commented on the Rams needing to find their identity following the loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. Instead of solutions, the Rams are encountering more issues as the season progresses.

Up next, they visit the Las Vegas Raiders.

Las Vegas won their first three games of the season, but have since lost three in a row and now look like a get-right opportunity for Williams and the Rams.