Dolphins Get Major Injury Update on Patriots Superstar Before Week 8

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will face off against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.

Last season, the Dolphins were swept by the Patriots for the first time since 2016. Miami enters Week 8 with some positive momentum after picking up its first win of the season. In Week 7, Miami played its first divisional game and won 28-25 over the New York Jets.

For Miami, that was a step in the right direction and a sign that the team is improving. The defending AFC champion New England Patriots present a more difficult challenge for Miami. However, New England may be without its superstar wide receiver A.J. Brown on Sunday.

Miami Dolphins Get Big Injury Update on Patriots Star AJ Brown

NFL insider Ian Rapoport posted on X: “#Patriots WR AJ Brown, not spotted at practice today, is not practicing because of a knee issue that has flared up, sources say.

Brown also was listed on yesterday’s injury report with an ankle. Knee was added, as well, and his status for Sunday is up in the air.”

Brown returned from injured reserve two weeks ago. He missed four games earlier in the season after suffering a high-ankle sprain during New England’s Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Since returning, Brown has caught only six of his 16 targets and totaled 75 receiving yards. In the two games, Brown has had four drops.

Regarding Brown’s status, Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart wrote: “This sort of downward trend would make it seem unlikely he’ll play against the Dolphins on Sunday, though we’ll get more info on the final injury report.

This obviously would be an advantageous development for the Dolphins, who had all sorts of problems with Brown when they faced the Eagles in 2023. Brown had 10 catches for 137 yards and a touchdown in Miami’s 31-17 loss at Lincoln Financial Field in a Sunday night game that year.”

Dolphins Injury Report

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins received some encouraging injury news, as starting cornerback Juju Brents returned to practice after missing Wednesday’s session with a concussion. Poupart wrote of Brents’ status: “This puts him on track to go through a full practice Friday and then get clearance to play against the Patriots.”

Unfortunately, promising rookie Kadyn Proctor appears on track to miss his first game of the season as he was once again absent from Thursday’s practice with a concussion. Poupart wrote: “The Miami Dolphins look like they’re going to be without their top rookie draft pick when they try to upset the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Starting with the Dolphins, guard Kadyn Proctor missed a second consecutive practice with a concussion, and it’s very difficult to envision him getting clearance to play Sunday.

Based on the NFL’s five-step Return to Play protocol, Proctor still has to go through “non-contact training drills” and then “full football activity involving contact.”

With the Dolphins down to one practice before a walk-through Saturday, it’s again difficult to envision Proctor getting clearance in time and also know that the team is going to err on the side of caution here.”