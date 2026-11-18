The Miami Dolphins held tryouts for five defensive tackles Tuesday. Afterwards, the team signed two of them.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Dolphins added defensive tackles Matthew Butler and Chris Smith to their practice squad. The pair of signings were part of a slew of roster moves Miami made ahead of Week 11.

Butler and Smith fit a similar profile as big defensive tackles. Butler stands at 6-foot-3 and 319 pounds. Smith is 320 pounds while standing at 6-foot-1.

Both defensive tackles also have previous NFL experience. Butler has appeared in 27 contests and made two starts. The 27-year-old started one of 12 games for the Dolphins last year.

Smith played five games for the Detroit Lions in 2024.

Butler and Smith tried out for Miami along with fellow defensive tackles Aaron Graves, Kyonte Hamilton and Eric Johnson on Tuesday.

Additionally, the Dolphins signed wide receiver Brady Boyd and kicker Daniel Carlson to their practice squad. Miami will visit the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 22.

Dolphins Sign Defensive Tackles Matthew Butler and Chris Smith

With Butler and Smith, Miami has bolstered the depth and size of the defensive tackle room.

Butler began his career as a fifth-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2022 NFL Draft. He made his league debut during Week 3 of his rookie season.

The Raiders waived Butler multiple times, but he returned to the team numerous occasions on the practice squad. In his first three NFL seasons, he appeared in 15 games. During 2024 with the Raiders, Butler started his first game.

The defensive tackle then received a more extensive opportunity with the Dolphins last season. In 12 contests, he played a career-high 215 defensive snaps. Butler also lined up for a career-high 43 special teams snaps.

This year, the Dolphins waived him at the August roster deadline. Butler remained a free agent until Tuesday.

Smith entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2023 with the Lions. Smith made his NFL debut in the 2024 season opener.

The 26-year-old hasn’t played in the regular season since 2024. This opportunity in Miami is his first with an NFL team besides the Lions.

Dolphins Also Add New Kicker, Make QB Change

To begin the week, Miami parted ways with struggling kicker Zane Gonzalez. Carlson is his likely replacement for Week 11.

While the Dolphins only added Carlson to the practice squad, the team can elevate him to the active roster this weekend. Miami can do the same with its new pair of veteran defensive tackles or wide receiver although the league limit is two practice squad elevations per week.

In addition to the practice squad signings, the Dolphins added three players from the squad to their active roster, including quarterback Brady Cook.

The former New York Jets starter has bounced between the Dolphins and free agency this year. In Week 11, Cook will officially serve as Miami’s backup quarterback to new starter Kyle McCord.

Cook served in that role during Week 10 as well but as a practice squad elevation.

The Dolphins will enter Week 11 as more than two-touchdown underdogs against the Bills. Miami has won only one game this season while the Buffalo Bills have sustained just one loss.