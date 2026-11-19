On Sunday, the 1-8 Miami Dolphins will face off against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Unfortunately for the Dolphins, the team will be severely shorthanded as they take on their division rivals. Aside from the previous injuries to quarterback Malik Willis and team captain Zach Sieler, Miami will also be without defensive linemen Zeek Biggers and Jordan Phillips, as both suffered season-ending injuries during the team’s loss against the Indianapolis Colts.

Now, the Dolphins have also received concerning news on exciting rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas.

Miami Dolphins Reveal Caleb Douglas Injury Before Bills Game

The Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly posted on X: “Dolphins receiver Caleb Douglas is practicing in a red jersey, which means he suffered an injury and has to avoid contact.”

Meanwhile, the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson posted on X: “Dolphins’ Dante Trader and Bradley Pinion both have groin injuries and did not practice, which explains why a punter was added to practice squad. Trader also is dealing with a shoulder injury. .. Douglas (shoulder) and Bell (knee) were limited… Brewer remains in concussion protocol and Andrew Meyer (neck) was limited.”

Douglas has been Miami’s most exciting wide receiver this season. He previously missed time with an ankle injury. He is second on the team in receiving yards, trailing Malik Washington by only 33 yards despite having played in three fewer games.

Had Douglas not missed time this season, he’d have been on pace for a 1,000-yard receiving season. No Dolphins receiver has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards since Tyreek Hill in 2023.

Hopefully, Douglas’ shoulder injury is not enough to prevent him from playing in Sunday’s game against the Bills. Douglas’ production did not see a considerable drop-off without Malik Willis in the lineup, as the receiver recorded 71 receiving yards against the Colts.

Caleb Douglas’ Rookie Season

Despite being viewed by many as a reach during the 2026 NFL Draft, Douglas has turned heads with his performance this season. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein ranked him as the ninth-best offensive rookie after Week 10.

Zierlein wrote of Douglas: “While Douglas has missed three of the Dolphins’ nine games this season, his game-to-game consistency made it impossible for me to leave him off the list. I had him lower on my draft board than the Dolphins did, but the tape proves Miami was right. Douglas has posted at least 70 receiving yards in four of his six outings ,with two touchdowns. He’s establishing himself as a reliable downfield threat, averaging an explosive 16.7 yards per catch. He’s been better than expected when finishing contested catches but needs to eliminate some of his drops (three). By season’s end, Douglas is likely to climb the list.”

Only three receivers ranked higher than Douglas in Zierlein’s rankings, and all three were selected in the top 40 picks of the draft.