Tyreek Hill’s NFL future remains uncertain as he continues working toward a return after a devastating knee injury ended his 2025 season. The former Miami Dolphins receiver has faced a lengthy rehabilitation process following multiple ligament injuries and two operations.

Hill previously established himself as one of the NFL’s most dangerous offensive weapons with the Kansas City Chiefs. After winning Super Bowl LIV with Patrick Mahomes, he joined Miami in 2022. Released by the Dolphins in February 2026, the 32-year-old free agent aims to prove he can still compete at the highest level.

His potential return has also attracted attention from several teams looking for additional receiving help. Kansas City has emerged as a possible destination, although its recent acquisition of Josh Downs has changed the situation.

Tyreek Hill Travels to Germany for Specialist Knee Treatment

Tyreek Hill has stepped up his NFL comeback efforts, traveling to Munich for treatment from sports physician Dr. Hans-Wilhelm Müller-Wohlfahrt.

The visit has renewed speculation about his recovery and return to football.

Muller-Wohlfahrt treated elite athletes Usain Bolt and Christian McCaffrey, worked with Bayern Munich for over 40 years, and served as Germany’s team doctor from 1995 to 2018.

Hill shared footage of his treatment session and made his intentions clear on social media.

“Went overseas to work with the Doc who’s helped some of the GOATs. The comeback continues,” Hill wrote.

Hill’s rehabilitation began after he dislocated his left knee, tore his ACL, and injured other ligaments against the New York Jets on September 29, 2025. He underwent two operations before starting recovery.

The Dolphins released him in February 2026 after he failed a physical. Since then, Hill has continued working toward regaining the strength and explosiveness required to play in the NFL.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus recently indicated that Hill could receive full medical clearance within a few weeks.

That timeline could let him join a team in December and potentially return before the end of the 2026 season.

However, Hill has not received confirmed medical clearance. His knee’s ability to withstand the demands of professional football remains the biggest factor in determining his future.

Chiefs Reunion Becomes Less Urgent After Josh Downs Debut

The Kansas City Chiefs remain among the teams linked to a potential Tyreek Hill reunion.

The franchise has contacted Hill’s representatives about bringing back the receiver who spent his first six NFL seasons in Kansas City.

The 49ers and Rams have emerged as potential destinations. Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, discussed teams’ interest on “The Pat McAfee Show” on November 10.

Kansas City’s receiving options changed after acquiring Josh Downs from Indianapolis on November 10. He made an immediate impact against Atlanta on November 15.

Downs caught five passes for 53 yards and an 18-yard touchdown in the Chiefs’ 35-13 win, despite just two practice days and 10 offensive snaps.

Downs received a 91.3 receiving grade from Pro Football Focus. His route-running and ability to move the chains offer Kansas City another reliable option in the passing game.

Hill would add a different dimension; his speed and deep-threat ability could stretch defenses and create downfield chances for Mahomes, making him attractive to a playoff-bound team.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks may add a receiver. Both explored options before the trade deadline but made no deal.

Downs’ strong debut may have eased Kansas City’s urgency to pursue Hill, though a reunion remains possible.

Hill’s medical clearance and recovery will determine whether he gets another shot at the NFL.