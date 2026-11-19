On Sunday, the 1-8 Miami Dolphins will face off against the 8-1 Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Meanwhile, former Dolphins All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill remains unsigned as the NFL gets ready to kick off Week 11 of the season.

Hill has not played in any game since suffering a dislocated knee injury during Miami’s Week 4 game against the New York Jets in 2025 on Monday Night Football.

While a reunion between Hill and the Dolphins is likely not going to happen, the team that is currently the favorite to land the former Dolphins superstar is probably Miami fans’ worst-case scenario.

Buffalo Bills Emerge as Option for Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill

ML Football posted on X: “The Buffalo #Bills are now one of the FAVORITES to sign FA wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Buffalo currently has a 44% chance of landing Hill, according to Polymarket. Hill is an 8x Pro Bowler & 6x All-Pro. A future Hall of Famer. Would be special with Josh Allen.”

Since the post on X, Hill’s odds have changed and the Bills have fallen below the Kansas City Chiefs as the second-most likely team to sign Hill.

The Chiefs previously expressed interest in signing Hill, but Hill had still not been medically cleared. Since then, the Chiefs traded for wide receiver Josh Downs, who had a strong debut with Kansas City.

Meanwhile, the Bills have been searching for a wide receiver since this offseason. They addressed that need by trading for DJ Moore in exchange for a second-round pick. Moore has been a productive weapon for Josh Allen, but the team could still use a player with Hill’s ability, if he’s healthy.

Hill last played against the Buffalo Bills as a member of the Miami Dolphins in 2025. On that occasion, Hill totaled 49 receiving yards and a touchdown. It marked his last full game before suffering the devastating knee injury against the Jets.

Tyreek Hill’s Recovery

Tyreek Hill’s latest update on his recovery is that the wide receiver has gone overseas to receive treatment in Germany with Dr. Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt.

Regarding Hill’s recovery, Sports Illustrated’s Kelsey Kramer wrote: “According to ESPN, Müller-Wohlfahrt is famous for using a combination of natural remedies and acupuncture to treat injuries.

One of his popular methods involves injecting Actovegin directly into the injured area, which is an extract made from calf’s blood, and an anesthetic mixed with honey.

In the video Hill shared, Müller-Wohlfahrt can be seen injecting Hill’s knee with a substance. While it’s unclear exactly what treatment Hill is receiving, the physician has built quite a reputation for his work with injured athletes. Notably, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt credited Müller-Wohlfahrt for his 2016 Summer Olympics gold medal run.

Just three days prior to the Olympics, Bolt had suffered a hamstring and pelvic muscle dysfunction that nearly threatened his participation. Müller-Wohlfahrt flew to Rio, where the Olympics were taking place and spent three days using targeted injections on Bolt’s injuries.”

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, recently revealed that Hill has not been medically cleared, but that it should be coming soon.