The Miami Dolphins are looking at a very high draft pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. It’ll be a chance for them to land a future star.

The main question for Miami will center around position. Do they want a quarterback to potentially replace Malik Willis? Do they want a wide receiver for Willis to throw to?

Or, in what feels a bit more likely as long as Jeremiah Smith is off the board, do they add to their defense with a difference maker?

ESPN’s Jordan Reid released a new mock draft on Wednesday, and in it he has the Dolphins looking to the defensive side of the ball.

Dolphins Mock Draft Pick

Reid has the Dolphins slotted in as the No. 3 pick and taking Colin Simmons, the edge rusher out of Texas.

That comes after Reid mocks Jeremiah Smith and Drew Mestemaker to already be off the board.

Simmons is considered by most to be the top defensive player on the board, and if the Dolphins remain at the third pick and end up with him, that would be a win for Miami.

“After drafting 13 players last year, the Dolphins have a foundation of young talent on their roster,” Reid writes. “Now, Miami needs a star, which Simmons could be on defense. He is arguably the top pass rusher in this class and one of the best in the FBS at generating pressure off the edge. His 10.5 sacks are third most in the country despite him missing two games due to injury. His 20.5% pressure rate is fifth in the FBS, and Simmons’ powerful hands let him set a violent edge in run defense. Pairing Simmons with 2024 first-rounder Chop Robinson would give the Dolphins an explosive pass-rush duo for defensive-minded coach Jeff Hafley.”

Simmons and Robinson would definitely make life tough on opposing quarterbacks.

QB Consideration

Reid’s mock draft features the Jets trading up to draft QB Drew Mestemaker out of Oklahoma State at No. 2 overall.

If the Dolphins want a QB, Mestemaker is among the possibilities. Reid then has Notre Dame’s CJ Carr go No. 8 to the Falcons, South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers go No. 17 to the Browns and Miami’s Darian Mensah go No. 29 to the Vikings.

The Dolphins have Willis under contract for two more seasons, so they certainly don’t have to take a QB unless there’s one they really like.