The Miami Dolphins will be traveling to Highmark Stadium for a matchup with the AFC East leading Buffalo Bills on Nov. 22. While Miami are 1-8 and going through the growing pains of a rebuild, the Bills aren’t taking them lightly nor seeing them as a cakewalk.

Miami have been competitive in their last six games and aren’t getting blown out. Now, they have only won one of those competitive contests, but if they hang around, Miami could pull off the upset.

Despite the Dolphins being 1-8, Bills QB Josh Allen is preaching to the rest of his teammates that they cannot underestimate Miami just because of their record.

“Listen, if you were looking strictly at records, one win compared to the other, but you turn on the tape of that defense, they’re doing some fantastic things and I’m not just saying that,” Allen told reporters on Nov. 18. “They are very sticky. That scheme is freaking awesome. Their head coach has them playing extremely hard. They’re very in sync.

“They’ve played a few good offenses and some of the top offenses in the league this year, and they’ve done a really good job against them. This isn’t just a cakewalk. It’s a team that’s hungry. They’re looking to upset, but the way their defense is playing gives them a shot in every game they’re in, I think.”

Joe Brady Isn’t Overlooking Miami Ahead of Week 11

Moreover, Bills head coach Joe Brady is also preaching the same message as Allen. Brady doesn’t want to believe that the game against Miami is a “winnable” one for his squad even though they are coming off a dominant win over the New York Jets in Week 10.

“It’s always driven me crazy whenever people are like, ‘Hey, you know what, that week or this week is a winnable game,'” Brady told reporters on Nov. 18. “I don’t know what the hell that means. There’s never been a week that I’ve coached that I’ve worked any less or felt like it was any easier.

“I didn’t come out of the game absolutely exhausted from the chess match of it. I think it’s always been disrespectful to the players and the profession when people think one game is less important or going to be easier.”

Dolphins Rebuild Heading in Right Direction

Whether or not the Dolphins win this game against the Bills remains to be seen, but even with their 1-8 record, CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco likes the direction that Miami is heading. Furthermore, he notes that some of their young players are beginning to blossom into key pieces for the team’s rebuild.

“I think that team is growing up a little bit, and I say it every week. They’ve got some young guys,” Prisco said in a Nov. 17 video from CBS Sports.

“… I like where this team is heading, and so for that reason, I think Buffalo might not be as focused as they normally would be. You get back home after two road games. I think this is one of those situations where Miami hangs around.”

It will be interesting to see if the Dolphins’ young players can take another step in their development against the Bills.