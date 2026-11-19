Rookie edge rusher Max Llewellyn has dressed in three games for the Miami Dolphins this season as a practice squad elevation. Llewellyn will now get his shot on the team’s active roster.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Dolphins signed the edge rusher to their active roster Wednesday. The team confirmed the signing on their website and also announced inking punter Jack Browning to the practice squad.

The Dolphins selected Llewellyn at No. 238 overall in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft. In three games this season, he has played six defensive snaps and eight on special teams.

Llewellyn’s playing time could increase with his presence now on the active roster. That could give the edge rusher an opportunity to showcase his 6-foot-5 and 260-pound frame.

Dolphins Sign Edge Rusher Max Llewellyn From Practice Squad

Llewellyn is an intriguing prospect because of his size. But pundits see him needing to display more strength and explosiveness to stay in the league.

“Llewellyn is a tall, well-built base end, but it appears he lacks the play strength and anchor to carry his production into the league,” wrote NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. “He plays with a lack of knee-bend that limits balance on contact and anchor through engagement.

“He’s better at playing into gaps and playing off of blocks when his feet are active. He lacks explosiveness as a pass rusher but has access to a variety of rush plans and moves that can create opportunities inside the pocket. Llewellyn projects as an even-front end, but average backup could be his ceiling.”

During his college career, Llewellyn was a solid contributor at Iowa. The edge rusher posted 14.5 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss with 10 pass defenses along with three forced fumbles in 43 career games.

As a senior in 2025, he registered 6.5 sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss and six pass defenses. All of those statistics were career bests.

The Dolphins could use more pressure along the edge over the final eight games. Defensive end Chop Robinson is the only Miami defender who has more than three sacks this season.

In the past two weeks, injuries have hammered the Dolphins defensive line. This month, Miami has lost defensive linemen Zach Sieler, Jordan Phillips and Zeek Biggers to season-ending injuries.

Miami Replaces Llewellyn on Practice Squad With Punter Jack Browning

As has been the case most of this season, the Dolphins were very active with roster moves this week even on special teams.

Miami added a new kicker in Daniel Carlson on Tuesday. The team also has a new option at punter.

“Browning has appeared in five career games in one season with Tampa Bay (2024), recording 10 punts for 425 yards (42.5 avg. / 34.6 net), along with 29 kickoffs,” wrote MiamiDolphins.com. “He also appeared in one postseason game with the Buccaneers.

“Browning entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Buffalo in 2024. He played collegiately at San Diego State (2021-23), where he handled all kicking duties.”

Browning hasn’t punted in an NFL regular season game since 2024. In Miami, he will occupy the practice squad spot Llewellyn left vacant.