On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will face off against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

The meeting will mark their first of the 2026 season. In 2025, the teams split the season series as each team was able to win their respective home game.

The first meeting of the teams in 2025 also marked the last full game former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has played in. Unfortunately, Hill suffered a dislocated knee which resulted in multiple torn ligaments during Miami’s following matchup against the New York Jets.

Since then, the Dolphins released Hill and the former All-Pro receiver has yet to find a new NFL team. A big reason for that is his health status, and heading into Week 11, Hill’s agent has given an update regarding the status of the former Dolphins receiver.

Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Gets Bleak Update Before Week 11

Tyreek Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, spoke with Dianna Russini on The Russini Report, where he gave an update on Hill, saying, “He’s not been cleared yet. He is still working to get back to 100%. He’s still working to get to a point where he’ll be cleared to play football.”

Rosenhaus added, “I think the focus is on his health and getting back to 100%. He has just done a beautiful job and he’s doing awesome. I really don’t have a timetable for him, because I respect the process. It’s not about putting any pressure on him directly or indirectly in terms of when he returns to play.”

Regarding Hill’s recovery, Rosenhaus said, “I have to take my hat off to Tyreek. I mean, he had a tough injury, to put it mildly, and a very challenging rehab. And, he has done an exceptional job. I don’t think I’ve seen anyone work harder than Tyreek on his recovery, he has tried everything to maximize his rehab. He just was in Germany, working with (Usain) Bolt’s doctor. Tyreek has tried a lot of different things. He has worked tirelessly to get healthy, and he’s doing a fantastic job.”

Last season with the Dolphins, Hill appeared in four games. He totaled 21 receptions for 265 receiving yards and one touchdown. Hill was on pace for his second 100-yard game of the season before his injury in the third quarter against the Jets.

Potential Landing Spots for Tyreek Hill

Despite Hill not having a set timetable and his availability for the 2026 season being in doubt, if healthy, the wide receiver could prove to be the missing piece for teams looking to add another explosive playmaker before the end of the season.

Andrew Buller-Russ wrote for Sportsnaut about Hill potentially joining the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks: “The Seattle Seahawks have arguably the NFL’s best wide receiver in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but there’s a big drop-off after the All-Pro. While the Seahawks sniffed around receiver upgrades at the trade deadline this year but they didn’t add anyone this time. However, general manager John Schneider isn’t afraid to take a chance on former stars, and Hill certainly qualifies. He might be the missing piece for Seattle’s offense, taking attention away from JSN while making life easier on Sam Darnold too.”