Former Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill has an old friend of a team near the front of the discussion about his NFL return.

His next-team odds are leaning toward the Kansas City Chiefs among the destinations shown in a Nov. 21 snapshot of Kalshi’s market, as of 5:30 p.m. Eastern.

Kansas City stood at 16%, ahead of the Los Angeles Rams at 8% and Buffalo Bills at 6%.

A 16% price leaves some doubt about a reunion, even with Kansas City ahead of the other two teams displayed.

For Dolphins or Chiefs fans following their former star, the possibility brings his career full circle.

Miami acquired Hill from Kansas City in March 2022. And four seasons later, the Dolphins released him, leaving the veteran to seek his next stop while recovering from a serious knee injury.

Chiefs Reunion Has Deep Roots for Former Dolphins Star

Kansas City is more than a recognizable uniform.

Hill spent his first six NFL seasons with the Chiefs. He caught 479 passes for 6,630 yards and 56 touchdowns during that stretch, per Miami’s announcement of the 2022 trade.

He earned a Pro Bowl selection in each of those seasons and helped Kansas City win Super Bowl LIV. It’s that history which gives the reconnection an obvious foundation, though past success can’t speak to current worries about his health.

The Chiefs have added help at receiver. Kansas City acquired Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts at the Nov. 10 trade deadline, as NFL.com reported.

That move gives Kansas City a recent investment at the position as Hill continues his rehabilitation. A possible signing would require the Chiefs to judge what he could contribute to their current offense.

As for Miami, the squad has closed its chapter with Hill. The Dolphins announced his release Feb. 16, listing a failed physical.

Tyreek Hill Has Medical Hurdle Before NFL Return

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, hasn’t provided a firm return date.

In a Nov. 20 column, Dianna Russini wrote that Rosenhaus said Hill was pushing to return but had no timetable. The show’s published recap also noted that he had not received medical clearance.

“I really don’t have a timetable for him, because I respect the process,” Rosenhaus said on “The Russini Report.”

Hill suffered a dislocated knee and torn ligaments during the fourth game of the 2025 season, NFL.com reported.

His Miami production explains the continued interest in his future. Across four seasons, Hill totaled 340 catches for 4,733 yards and 27 touchdowns. His 1,799 receiving yards in 2023 led the NFL and set a Dolphins record.

Those numbers describe the player he was before the injury.

Because to truly define his capability right now, medical clearance will have to work in his favor.