Dolphins Bring Back QB 3 Days After Release

Three days after the Miami Dolphins waived quarterback Brady Cook from their active roster, the team re-signed the signal-caller to their practice squad.

The Dolphins announced the roster move Tuesday morning on X. To create space for Cook, the team released running back Jarquez Hunter from the practice squad.

Cook first joined the Dolphins in early September after the New York Jets waived the quarterback at the NFL roster deadline following the preseason. The signal-caller has yet to appear in a regular season game for Miami.

Cook signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent last season. The quarterback started four games for New York as a rookie at the end of the 2025 season.

Cook went 0-4 as a starter. He also completed 57.5% of his passes for 739 yards. Cook averaged 4.8 yards per attempt with two touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Dolphins Sign QB Brady Cook Back on Practice Squad

Getty Head coach Jeff Hafley and the Miami Dolphins signed quarterback Brady Cook back to their practice squad Tuesday.

The Dolphins waived Cook on Saturday about 24 hours before the team was set to play the Cincinnati Bengals. Miami made that roster move to create a spot for defensive lineman Kenneth Grant, who the team activated from injured reserve for Sunday.

But clearly, the Dolphins didn’t want to lose Cook entirely. The quarterback cleared waivers and despite no space on the active roster, the Dolphins made room for the signal-caller on the practice squad.

Cook served as Miami’s QB3 for the first four games of the regular season. Malik Willis has started every game for the Dolphins this season with Kyle McCord as his backup.

With his return, Cook will again be Miami’s QB3, but to serve as the team’s emergency third signal-caller on game days, the team will have to re-add him to the active roster.

Before his rookie season with the Jets, Cook spent five years with the University of Missouri during his college career. In 47 games, he posted a 65.9% completion percentage with 9,251 passing yards. Cook also had 50 passing touchdowns versus 15 interceptions.

As a senior in 2024, Cook had 2,535 receiving yards with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions. He threw for 3,317 yards with 21 scores and six interceptions as a junior the prior season. He averaged 9 yards per attempt as a junior versus 7.9 in his senior campaign.

Dolphins Part Ways With RB Jarquez Hunter

Getty The Miami Dolphins released Jarquez Hunter from their practice squad Tuesday.

To reunite with Cook, the Dolphins parted ways with a 2025 fourth-round pick.

The Los Angeles Rams drafted Hunter at No. 117 overall early on Day 3 of the 2025 draft. As a rookie, he appeared in five games for the Rams, playing 22 special teams snaps. Hunter didn’t get an opportunity to line up on offense.

Hunter didn’t make the Rams roster after the 2026 preseason. Just before Week 1, the Dolphins inked Hunter to a deal to add him to their practice squad.

Over about a month with the club, Hunter didn’t appear in a regular season game for the Dolphins. The running back will now become a free agent.

At Auburn, Hunter was a 1,000-yard rusher as a senior in 2024. He gained 3,371 yards on the ground in 49 games at Auburn from 2021-24.