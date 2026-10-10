Dolphins Make QB Move Less Than 24 Hours Before Bengals Showdown

The Miami Dolphins won’t have a third quarterback on their roster for the Week 5 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Dolphins waived signal-caller Brady Cook a day prior to facing the Bengals. Miami also activated defensive lineman Kenneth Grant from injured reserve.

The Dolphins announced the two corresponding moves Saturday afternoon. Additionally, Miami elevated edge rusher Rodney McGraw and running back Carlos Washington Jr. from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game. The Dolphins will host the Bengals at 1 pm ET at Hard Rock Stadium.

Cook had been with the Dolphins since the team claimed him off waivers shortly after the August roster deadline. The quarterback was an undrafted free agent in 2025. Cook spent his rookie season and 2026 training camp with the New York Jets. The Jets waived Cook in late August.

The signal-caller made four starts for the Jets last season. He didn’t appear in a regular season contest for the Dolphins.

Dolphins Waive QB Brady Cook Before Bengals Game

Getty The Miami Dolphins waived quarterback Brady Cook to make roster room for defensive lineman Kenneth Grant before facing the Cincinnati Bengals.

In four games with the Dolphins to open the 2026 regular season, Cook didn’t technically dress. But he did serve as the team’s emergency QB3 in each game.

Starting quarterback Malik Willis has been healthy, so there was no opportunity for Cook to play. For Week 5, the Dolphins are valuing the addition of Grant to their defense over the emergency third quarterback.

Cook could be a candidate to return to Miami if the team opens a roster spot with another injury or different transaction. But for now, the quarterback will go on waivers and then become a free agent if he goes unclaimed.

With the Jets, Cook went 0-4 as a starter last season. He completed 57.5% of his passes for 739 yards, averaging 4.8 yards per attempt. Cook also had two touchdowns and seven interceptions in five games.

Cook spent five seasons at Missouri during his college career. He started his final three campaigns for the Tigers.

In 47 games overall, Cook completed 65.9% of his throws for 9,251 yards. He also had 50 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions.

As a senior in 2024, Cook had 2,535 passing yards and 11 touchdowns with two picks. His best statistical season was his junior campaign, though, when he had 3,317 passing yards and 21 touchdowns. Cook averaged nine yards per pass with six interceptions as a junior as well.

Miami’s Other Roster Moves Before Week 5

Getty The Miami Dolphins activated defensive tackle Kenneth Grant from injured reserve Saturday.

The Dolphins are losing their emergency quarterback and developmental signal-caller, but in return, Miami brought back Grant. The defensive tackle is in line to make his 2026 debut Sunday.

Grant missed the first four games this season while on injured reserve because of a toe injury.

Last year, Grant posted 33 combined tackles, including two tackle for loss as a rookie. He also had five quarterback hits, two sacks and one pass defense in 17 games. Grant started five of those contests.

McGraw will be appearing in his second straight game as a practice squad elevation. The edge rusher had one quarterback hit and one special teams tackle against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 4.

Washington will be making his Dolphins debut Sunday versus the Bengals. He appeared in one game for the Atlanta Falcons during both the 2024 and 2025 seasons.