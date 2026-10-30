Blockbuster Trade Pitch Sees Dolphins Land Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

Former Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier had a tendency to make massive trades during his tenure with the team. Under Grier, Miami traded for Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb, Jalen Ramsey and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

While one could argue that those trades harmed Miami down the stretch, they also represented a talent boost. Meanwhile, with new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, the Dolphins have stayed pretty risk-averse.

When the Dolphins have taken swings at players, they have mostly been players with high draft pedigree whom the team signed to low-risk veteran minimum contracts. The success rate for those types of players has been minimal this season, as only Josh Uche could be considered a decent starter among the veteran minimum players Miami signed this offseason.

With the NFL trade deadline rapidly approaching, the Dolphins have been linked to a player who would combine Sullivan’s and Grier’s philosophies.

Trade Pitch Sees Miami Dolphins Add Brian Thomas Jr.

Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr pitched the idea of the Miami Dolphins trading for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

Thomas Jr. would be a splash move similar to those under Grier; however, he would also be a player with draft pedigree who has had a rough couple of seasons, similar to some of the players Sullivan has targeted this offseason.

Orr wrote: “There’s an argument to be made that the Dolphins shouldn’t be taking on reclamation projects at a time when they are still figuring themselves out from a foundational level. Importing a malcontent could ruin the vibes that we saw in the locker room Sunday, when the team went delirious after helping Hafley notch his first win of the season.

But … if we believe that the Dolphins will get the No. 1 pick—current ESPN projections have the team at more than a 40% likelihood—it may also be irresponsible to take a quarterback at No. 1 without a wide receiver with some track record of taking over a game. Thomas has absolutely not been that receiver over the past calendar year but was as a rookie in 2024. As Bobby Slowik is building a new offense, perhaps it can lean heavily on the concepts where Thomas has actually been successful over the years.”

Potential Compensation for Brian Thomas Jr.

Regarding what the Miami Dolphins should be willing to give up in a potential trade, Dolphins on SI’s Tyler Carmona wrote: “For Miami, surrendering a pick in the second round should be off the table.

Productive complementary receivers can be found in the second and third rounds with proper scouting, without requiring Miami to gamble on reviving another organization’s former first-round pick.

But a fourth- or fifth-round selection? That’s an entirely different conversation.

At that price, Thomas could inject some much-needed speed and life into an offense that has struggled to consistently generate explosive plays through the air.”

In 2024, Brian Thomas Jr. was selected to the Pro Bowl as a rookie. He finished his rookie season with 1,282 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Last season, he struggled, as he finished with only 707 receiving yards and had a large number of drops. This season, Thomas’ struggles have worsened as he’s averaging a career-low 17.5 yards per game.