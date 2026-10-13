Dolphins Work Out Former Falcons Cornerback After Week 5 Loss

The Miami Dolphins‘ miserable 2026 campaign continued in Week 5, as they suffered a 31-24 loss at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals. For the most part, the Dolphins have managed to be competitive this season, but that hasn’t stopped them from losing each of their first five games, which is a pretty disheartening development.

Injuries certainly aren’t making things any easier for Miami, as several spots on its roster are being hit hard heading into Week 6. Perhaps the most injury-plagued position is in the secondary at cornerback, so with more help needed, the team decided to bring in former Atlanta Falcons cornerback Cobee Bryant for a workout.

Dolphins Work Out Cobee Bryant Ahead of Week 6

Sources: Former #Falcons CB Cobee Bryant is working out for the #Dolphins today.Bryant, who made the Falcons as an UDFA last year, was a 3x First-Team All Big-12 performer at Kansas with two career pick-sixes. https://t.co/fZmnYhpiNl pic.twitter.com/hFEN9FYDj6— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 13, 2026

Bryant didn’t hear his name get called in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he managed to latch on with the Atlanta Falcons, and he quickly carved out a role for himself. While Bryant didn’t make the team’s initial 53-man roster, he did sign with the team’s practice squad, and he eventually found his way onto the field late in the season.

When all was said and done, Bryant suited up for seven games (one start) in 2025, racking up 10 tackles and one pass breakup during his time on the field. Once again, Bryant didn’t make Atlanta’s roster out of training camp this year, but he signed back with the team’s practice squad. Just two days later, though, he was released again, and he’s been looking for a new home ever since then.

Over the past couple of weeks, Bryant has begun drawing more interest across the league, with the Green Bay Packers bringing him for a workout last week. Ultimately, the Packers decided against signing Bryant, but he’s got another opportunity on his hands with the Dolphins, as he will work out for them on Tuesday.

Sources: Former Falcons CB Cobee Bryant is working out for the Dolphins today,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported in a post on X. “Bryant, who made the Falcons as an UDFA last year, was a 3x First-Team All Big-12 performer at Kansas with two career pick-sixes.”

Should the Dolphins Sign Cobee Bryant?

Getty The Dolphins have brought in former Falcons’ cornerback Cobee Bryant for a workout

It’s not a surprise to see Bryant getting a shot to make an impression on Miami, because the team is running out of healthy cornerbacks. Storm Duck and Darrell Baker Jr. are both on the Physically Unable to Perform list, and JuJu Brents suffered a stinger against the Bengals that forced him out of the game early. That leaves Jason Marshall Jr., Jaylin Simpson, and Marcellas Dial Jr. as the only healthy cornerbacks left on the roster.

Bryant isn’t necessarily a star by any stretch of the imagination, but he has a knack for making a play on the football when he is targeted, and he has experience being used in a starting capacity, which has to appeal to the Dolphins. The team will likely wait for a more concrete update on Brents’ status, but if he has to miss time, signing Bryant would make a lot of sense for the team.