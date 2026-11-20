The Miami Dolphins don’t have their franchise QB despite giving Malik Willis a three-year, $67.5 million contract this past offseason. Willis looks to be a placeholder until the Dolphins either draft or trade for a franchise signal-caller.

Miami is 1-8 this season, but they are going with a ton of young players as part of their rebuild, and with that comes growing pains. Moreover, it doesn’t look like Willis is the answer for their QB situation, and so the Dolphins will have to decide what the long-term plan is there.

Given their record, the Dolphins have a shot at the No. 1 pick and are currently in the No. 3 spot in the draft order, per Tankathon. As a result, they might be in prime position to draft a QB.

However, could Miami trade for one? Justin Carter of FanSided put together a trade idea involving the Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. With Baltimore heading toward missing the playoffs for a second straight season, the franchise has to ask itself whether it’s time for a rebuild.

As part of his trade idea, Carter floats the Dolphins’ 2027 first-round pick and 2028 second-round pick, with Jackson going the other way.

“The proposed deal here is fairly straightforward,” Carter wrote in a Nov. 19 article. “Miami will have a ton of cap space entering the offseason and will also have a draft pick that should be in the top three (or so) next spring.

“Throw in a future second-rounder, and you can probably get this done, assuming Jackson is willing to go to Miami. Now, the trade itself seems simple, but the reasoning on both sides for why this trade would happen is a little less simple.”

Lamar Jackson Would Give Miami Much Needed Franchise QB

Miami would have to do their homework on Jackson to feel comfortable trading a pick that looks to be in the Top 5. Nonetheless, the reason Carter believes that the Dolphins should trade that pick is due to the unknown commodity that a rookie brings.

“If the Ravens should consider moving on from Jackson due to his injury history and worries about future regression, why would Miami want to trade for him?” Carter added in his article. “Simply put, the Dolphins have had a really bad track record of finding quarterbacks over the last, like, 30 years.

“Miami needs to take bigger chances than Baltimore does when it comes to searching for someone to start under center. Jackson is also far more of a sure thing than going after a rookie. If the Dolphins want to stop being stuck in rebuilding purgatory, a trade like this can immediately help that.”

Would Lamar Jackson Make Sense for the Dolphins?

One pushback against this trade idea is that general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan has hit on some of the picks from this year’s draft. As a result, why not roll the dice on potentially selecting a rookie QB? If Miami were to make a trade, it’s highly unlikely that they would deal a Top 5 pick in the process for a player with one year left on his deal after this season.

Despite not having a franchise QB, CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco likes the direction that Miami is heading. Furthermore, he notes that some of their young players are beginning to blossom into key pieces for the team’s rebuild.

“I think that team is growing up a little bit, and I say it every week. They’ve got some young guys,” Prisco said in a Nov. 17 video from CBS Sports.

“… I like where this team is heading, and so for that reason, I think Buffalo might not be as focused as they normally would be. You get back home after two road games. I think this is one of those situations where Miami hangs around.”