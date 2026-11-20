The Miami Dolphins are preparing for a rivalry showdown on Sunday in Buffalo against the Bills.

A season ago, Miami did pull off one shocking victory over Buffalo, but doing that this time around would be even more of a surprise.

The Dolphins are currently starting their backup quarterback, Kyle McCord, with Malik Willis on injured reserve.

They’re also dealing with a number of injuries, including at the wide receiver position.

On Friday, though, the news was good about those WR injuries for both Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell.

Caleb Douglas Injury Update

Douglas is dealing with a shoulder injury and was a limited participant in practice both Wednesday and Thursday.

On Friday, though, Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley told reporters that Douglas is expected to play on Sunday — with the news coming from Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Douglas seems to have the most raw talent of any of the Dolphins receivers, and so having him on the field is both a positive for their execution but also for the continued development of Douglas, who they hope can be a star down the road.

Chris Bell Injury Update

Chris Bell remains on the injury report this week with a knee injury.

He too was a limited participant in practice on both Wednesday and Thursday leading into the Bills game.

And like with Douglas, Bell was confirmed as expected to play as part of Hafley’s comments to the media on Friday.

The concern with Bell might be greater than Douglas, because he’s been dealing with some variety of knee issue dating back to last season at Louisville.

Eventually, Miami may want to consider giving Bell an extended offseason, but for now, it’s only Week 11 and they’ve deemed him healthy enough to play. McCord will have his full complement of passing attack weapons to try and keep up with Josh Allen and the Bills.