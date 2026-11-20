In Week 11, the 1-8 Miami Dolphins will take on their AFC East rival, the 8-1 Buffalo Bills, at Highmark Stadium.

After losing six consecutive contests against the Bills, the Dolphins were able to end that streak with an upset 30-13 win over Buffalo last season. However, that was a much different Miami Dolphins team.

Meanwhile, the Bills, led by Josh Allen, remain one of the most dangerous teams in the AFC as they hold a strong lead in the division while the Dolphins are undergoing another rebuild.

Since Josh Allen took over starting quarterback duties for the Bills in 2018, he has faced off against six different Dolphins quarterbacks and has gone 14-3 in those games. Now, Allen will face off against his seventh different quarterback in Kyle McCord. Ahead of their matchup on Sunday, McCord shared his true feelings on Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Miami Dolphins Quarterback Kyle McCord Shares True Feelings on Josh Allen

Ahead of his second career start, Miami Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord shared his feelings on Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, saying, “He’s the best player in the league for a reason. So it’s going to be fun competing against him. And I know obviously we’re not going to be on the field at the same time, but he’s going to give us all we can handle.”

McCord added of the matchup, “I’m excited. It’ll be a great environment. I’m excited to see the new stadium.”

In his debut against the Indianapolis Colts, McCord went 17-for-32 with 209 passing yards, one rushing touchdown and one fumble, which was recovered by the Colts for a touchdown.

McCord’s efforts were not enough for the Dolphins to secure a win as they lost 24-22. While kicker Zane Gonzalez was partially responsible for the loss, a repeat performance from McCord would likely result in a loss against the high-powered Bills team.

Dolphins vs Bills History

Despite beating the Bills last season, Miami has not gone on the road and beaten the Bills in Buffalo since the 2016 season.

Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart wrote: “Stop us if you’ve heard this one before, but the Miami Dolphins are going to be heavy underdogs when they travel to face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and of course they should be.

Beyond the polar opposite records of the two teams — 1-8 for the Dolphins and 8-1 for the Bills — there’s also the matter of Miami not having won in Buffalo in 10 years.

December 24, 2016 is the exact date of the Dolphins’ last victory in Buffalo, a 34-31 overtime decision that got Miami to the playoffs after Denver lost later that afternoon.

Since then, the Dolphins have dropped 10 straight, including a playoff game in the 2022 season.”

Poupart also noted that the closest the Dolphins have come to beating the Bills in Buffalo occurred during the aforementioned 2022 playoff game, when the Dolphins started backup quarterback Skylar Thompson after Tua Tagovailoa suffered one of his many concussions that season. Perhaps McCord can put forth a similar effort and lead the Dolphins in what would truly be a stunning upset.