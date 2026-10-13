Dolphins Cut Playmaker Amid Offensive Struggles Before Bye Week

The Miami Dolphins offense has struggled through the first five games and has been a big reason why the team has been unable to earn a victory the past three weeks.

While the team has played more competitive football, a lack of consistency on offense has led to poor overall results. Even though head coach Jeff Hafley confirmed that quarterback Malik Willis would remain as the team’s starter, despite some suggestions that the team should turn to backup Kyle McCord, that does not mean Miami is not willing to make changes on offense.

After the team’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami moved on from a wide receiver who currently owns Miami’s longest play from scrimmage in 2026.

Miami Dolphins Release Wide Receiver

The Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly reported that the Miami Dolphins had released wide receiver Ryan Miller.

Kelly wrote: “Miller, a former Furman standout whom the Dolphins claimed off the waiver wire in August, had been a regular contributor on special teams for the first five games of the 2026 season. The 6-foot-2, 221 pound slot receiver, who is in his third season in the NFL after making the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ roster as an undrafted rookie, caught a 77-yard touchdown reception in Miami’s 35-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in week two.

That catch was the first touchdown pass of Willis’ career as a Dolphins starter, and the longest of his career thus far. This season Miller has played 43 offensive snaps, catching three of the four passes thrown his way, turning those receptions into 92 yards and one touchdown. He’s also played 73 special teams snaps, working on the unit that has struggled mightily for the Dolphins.”

As Kelly mentioned, Miller’s primary contribution to the Dolphins has been on special teams. However, Miami’s special teams have not gotten off to a good start. They currently have the second-worst special teams unit in the NFL, according to DVOA.

Miami Dolphins Wide Receivers

Miami’s wide receivers continue to struggle during the 2026 season, especially after rookie third-round pick Caleb Douglas suffered an injury in Week 2 that has kept him out of three consecutive games.

For their efforts against Cincinnati in Week 5, Dolphins on SI’s Tyler Carmona gave them a “C-” grade. Carmona wrote: “Malik Washington continues to be Miami’s most reliable receiving option, catching six of eight targets for 43 yards. He also continued to mix in snaps out of the backfield, adding an 18-yard run.

But he averaged just over 7 yards per reception Sunday, and his skill set is better suited to being a reliable, complementary slot option than carrying a team’s entire aerial attack.

Coleman offered more this week, catching three passes for 30 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown and a 23-yard reception that set up Willis’ late rushing score. That said, with Coleman offering a similar but less developed skill set to Washington’s, Miami is yearning for a true No. 1 outside receiver who can put pressure on defenses at every level.

Jalen Tolbert added a 22-yard catch. Chris Bell didn’t record a reception, but his 26-yard reverse helped get Miami into scoring position in the third quarter. His fourth-quarter false start also helped create the third-and-13 that Willis had to escape.”

Miller matched his season high on Sunday with 16 offensive snaps, but was not targeted during the game. Miami could still sign him to their practice squad if another team does not claim him.