Dolphins Eyeing Rookie QB Amid Lack of Positional Depth

The Miami Dolphins saw quarterback Malik Willis have easily his best game for the franchise to date last weekend after he saw off the New York Jets in a razor tight 28-25 game.

Willis threw for 208 yards and rushed for 37 more, managing 3 total touchdowns and no interceptions.

Nevertheless, the Dolphins evidently have some concerns about the depth at the position, considering that they worked out rookie QB Derek Robertson on Tuesday.

Dolphins Working Out Rookie QB Derek Robertson on Oct. 27

Former Monmouth and Maine QB Derek Robertson was one of eight players trying out for Miami on Oct. 27.

And he may well have the smallest pedigree of the lot. Having gone undrafted back in April, Robertson was bought in by the Jacksonville Jaguars in May for rookie minicamp. However, the rookie was never offered a deal.

Then, later on in the year in July during training camp, Robertson worked out for the Minnesota Vikings but was once again not signed.

The 6’2, 214 lb pro will be hoping that in Miami it is third time lucky.

Derek Robertson Could Add QB Cover on the Practice Squad

Over the course of his five-year university career, Robertson threw for 10,807 passing yards, with 95 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. However, ability to make plays on the ground will not be a factor, given that he ended his college years with a total of -186 yards rushing.

If he is signed, it will almost certainly be to the practice squad. This could leave room for fellow roookie Brady Cook to be elevated to the active roster, which would allow the team to have an extra game-day roster spot for a third emergency QB in Cook in case both Willis and McCord go down.

The move would also add extra cover if one of the quarterbacks on the active roster goes down unexpectedly.