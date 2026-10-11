Did OBJ Play Today? Odell Beckham Jr.’s Vikings, Giants Time Still Leaves Dolphins Catch

Odell Beckham Jr. still hasn’t made a catch in the NFL since 2024 when he played for the Miami Dolphins.

OBJ is still playing. He’s trying to extend his football career. It’s included stops with the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings already in the 2026 season.

Beckham hasn’t gotten a catch yet, though, which is making his 2026 saga a bit of a weird one.

That included Sunday in Week 5, when Beckham was a member of the Vikings for the first time.

Did OBJ Play Today?

No, Beckham didn’t play on Sunday in Week 5, despite being elevated from the practice squad.

The Vikings signed Beckham early in the week with both Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison battling injuries.

Addison did have to miss Sunday’s game, but once Jefferson was active, it meant the Vikings didn’t need Beckham.

They left him on their inactive list because they didn’t need him on their active depth chart anymore.

What’s Next for OBJ?

The next steps for Beckham are both scripted but also uncertain.

The first thing that happens is he will automatically revert to the practice squad. That’s what happens for any player who was elevated.

Usually, those players have actually played, but that portion doesn’t actually matter. An elevated player goes back to the practice squad.

Beckham will then still be under contract with the Vikings in that role. It probably makes sense for them to keep him around while their wide receivers still navigate some injuries.

A player can be elevated from the practice squad three times in a season, and so Beckham has two more of those remaining with Minnesota, if they want.

If Beckham was elevated twice more, he’d then have to be signed to an active roster contract in order to play games beyond that for the Vikings.

It’s clear that Beckham wants to keep playing given that he didn’t call it quits in a 2025 season in which he didn’t get a contract, or this season after the Giants cut him.

Right now, though, he isn’t finding any action.

OBJ With Dolphins

Beckham was a member of the Dolphins in the 2024 season.

He played in nine games that year and was targeted 18 times. He caught nine of those.

Beckham hasn’t had an NFL catch since then.

It’s been a fascinating journey for OBJ, who was once a supernova and is now an afterthought.

It’s cool that he keeps playing, though. He clearly loves the sport of football.

His NFL career is definitely winding down, but it isn’t quite done yet, even if he can’t get on the field for gameday right now.