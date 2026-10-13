Dolphins Cut Ties With Ex-Rams RB Despite De’Von Achane Injury

The Miami Dolphins are simply trying to figure things out.

Their RB depth chart was immediately thrown into shambles when De’Von Achane tore his ACL in Week 3 to knock him out for the rest of the season.

That hasn’t been helped by poor play elsewhere on the field, and the vibes aren’t particularly high with Miami at 0-5.

Despite all of that, though, the Dolphins actually cut a running back on Tuesday.

In general, you’d expect Miami to want more RBs around as they work on a patchwork rushing attack, but they’re one running back light as of Tuesday morning.

Dolphins Cut Ties With RB

The Dolphins announced via their official social media channels and website that they have released RB Jarquez Hunter from the practice squad.

The move was made to sign QB Brady Cook to the practice squad. The Dolphins passed Cook through waivers, a risk, but he went unclaimed, which allowed him to go down on the practice squad.

And to make that space for Cook, the Dolphins are letting Hunter go.

Hunter will become a free agent and be able to sign with any team in the NFL, including an eventual return to the Dolphins if he’d like.

Why Dolphins Released Jarquez Hunter

The Dolphins must at least feel content with their current RB depth chart.

Ollie Gordon has been running well as the lead back for the offense without Achane.

Jaylen Wright provides a solid complement to Gordon.

The Dolphins also have Carlos Washington Jr., recently signed to the active roster from the practice squad, as added depth.

One does wonder if the Dolphins have their eyes on another running back, though. Hunter’s release leaves no RBs on the practice squad, and just the aforementioned three healthy backs in the building.

It certainly would make sense for Miami to sign another running back later this week.

Who is Jarquez Hunter?

Hunter was originally a fourth-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Auburn at No. 117 overall.

Clearly, he didn’t impress the Rams, because they didn’t even keep their fourth-rounder around for a second season.

Hunter appeared in five games for the Rams in 2025 but didn’t get a touch or any other statistic.

The Rams traded Hunter to the Dolphins for Tutu Atwell on Aug. 27, and the Dolphins actually waived Hunter on Aug. 31 in the hopes of passing him through waivers and eventually signing him to the practice squad.

Hunter has been on the practice squad for the entire 0-5 start, and the Dolphins didn’t give him a chance with an elevation to the active roster at any point.

Now, he’s a free agent, and he’ll have to hope someone else in the NFL still believes in him.