Dolphins Hit With Multiple Injury Blows Ahead of Bengals Game

The Miami Dolphins are preparing to host the Cincinnati Bengals in a Week 5 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium. Both teams need a strong performance after Week 4 losses.

Cincinnati enters the game at 2-2 after losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Miami, meanwhile, is still searching for its first win after falling to the Minnesota Vikings. The Dolphins will need contributions across their lineup to challenge the Bengals.

With both teams dealing with injury concerns, player availability could play an important role in Sunday’s contest. Miami must assess its options before the matchup begins.

Dolphins Rule Out Four Players Ahead of Bengals Game

The Miami Dolphins will be without Caleb Douglas, Rob Beal Jr., Reese Taylor, and Justin Joly against the Cincinnati Bengals. The four players have been ruled out with injuries, leaving Miami without several options on offense and defense.

Douglas will miss his third straight game with an ankle injury. His absence could create more opportunities for Chris Bell and Kevin Coleman alongside Malik Washington in the receiving group.

Beal Jr. is out with a hamstring injury. Taylor will miss the game because of a quad injury, while Joly has been ruled out with a concussion.

The Dolphins also have concerns involving several other players. Cornerback Storm Duck remains questionable with a knee injury, while linebacker Jackson Woodard is questionable because of an ankle issue.

Defensive lineman Kenneth Grant and running back Jaylen Wright also entered the game with injury concerns. Their availability could affect Miami’s options against Cincinnati.

The Bengals also have injury issues to manage. Wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are both listed as questionable. Chase is dealing with a concussion, while Higgins has groin and neck injuries.

Cincinnati has also ruled out safety Kyle Dugger with a quad injury. Colbie Young, Bryan Cook, and Swayze Bozeman remain questionable.

The Dolphins will look to make the most of their available players as they attempt to end their winless start. Their injury situation adds another challenge as they face a Bengals team hoping to bounce back from its own disappointing result.

Kenneth Grant Returns as Jaylen Wright Is Active

Despite the absences, the Dolphins have gotten a defensive boost. Kenneth Grant is set to return against Cincinnati after missing the start of the 2026 season with a toe injury suffered during training camp.

The 2025 first-round pick will make his season debut. His return gives Miami another defensive line option as the team prepares to face the Bengals.

Defensive coordinator Sean Duggan praised Grant’s physical strength and mobility. He also highlighted the defensive lineman’s ability to help against the run and create pressure.

“He’s big body,” Duggan said. “He can move, he’s got really good feet for his size.”

Duggan also pointed to Grant’s strength at the point of attack. He explained that the defender can anchor against blockers, limit space, and provide pass-rush value from the interior.

Grant’s return could help a Dolphins defense that ranks 15th against the run. His ability to occupy space and challenge blockers gives the unit another front-seven option.

Miami has also received positive news about Wright. The running back is active for the Bengals game despite entering the matchup with a foot injury.

Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley had expressed confidence that Wright would be fine. His availability gives Miami another backfield option.

The Dolphins still face several absences heading into Week 5. However, Grant’s return and Wright’s availability offer some relief as Miami prepares to face Cincinnati. The team will look to use its available players to secure its first victory of the season.