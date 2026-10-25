Dolphins Make Decision on Trading Chop Robinson

The Miami Dolphins have lost their first five games of the 2026 NFL season, and there aren’t a ton of signs that things will get much better.

Miami set its roster up like this, though. The Dolphins are paying more salary in dead cap this season than they are to players on their roster.

Once superstar RB De’Von Achane was lost for the season with a torn ACL, things got even worse. It’s clear that the Dolphins’ best path to future relevance is to continue losing and potentially end up with the top pick in the 2027 NFL Draft — and a chance to take Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith, a Miami-native.

Teams in the Dolphins’ spot will usually send at least a couple veteran players away before the NFL’s November trade deadline. The idea is two-fold — add assets that will be more helpful in the future while also limiting the ability to win too many games right now and miss out on a top draft choice.

The Dolphins don’t actually have a ton of candidates for such a deal after already discarding a lot of players, but one talented player who could draw attention is Chop Robinson.

It just might not be a winning phone call for teams who want to deal for the explosive edge rusher.

Dolphins Make Chop Robinson Trade Decision

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday morning that Robinson isn’t likely to be traded.

“Everyone needs pass-rushing help this time of year, and promising cheap, young edge rushers are attractive,” the insider duo writes. “Considering the Miami Dolphins’ winless record, Robinson is a name expected to garner some interest. Yet Robinson is improving in Miami, and for a team collecting talent, keeping young players in-house makes sense. General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan will always answer the phone, but the Dolphins view Robinson as part of their future, rather than a trade chip.”

That caveat in there is logical — of course the Dolphins will listen if someone calls. This is a multi-year build happening in Miami, and they can’t afford to miss out on anything too big.

Still, Robinson seems like he’ll be kept around for what he’ll hope are better days ahead.

Surprise Contender for No. 1 Pick

The Dolphins wouldn’t have expected the Los Angeles Chargers to be a team down in pursuit of the No. 1 pick with them.

The Chargers have QB Justin Herbert, head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. They would’ve thought they were a playoff team.

It’s unlikely the Chargers stay down forever, but they’re 0-6. It’d be wild if the Dolphins somehow lost the chance to pick first overall because the Chargers, of all teams, decided they forgot how to win.