Dolphins Mentioned as Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade Destination

The Miami Dolphins are already set up to look toward the future.

That was pretty obvious by them jumping on rookie RB Kaytron Allen for a waiver claim on Friday, but they could have a chance to take a bigger swing if they want to — for Marvin Harrison Jr.

Harrison is in his third year as a wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals, who took him as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Reports on Saturday have indicated that Harrison is going to be traded and won’t be active in Week 5, but a destination hasn’t been reported yet.

That means that the Cardinals are either waiting on some condition to be fulfilled, or they’re trying to drum up a last-minute increase in offer.

The Dolphins haven’t been mentioned much in this scope, and in some sense that makes sense, because they’re 0-4.

But ESPN’s Bill Barnwell sees at least a bit of case for Miami here.

Why Dolphins Would Want Marvin Harrison Jr.

Barnwell released a ranking of which NFL teams “should” trade for Harrison, and he ranked the Dolphins at No. 11 out of the 32-team NFL.

That’s not at the top of the list, but it’s a notable enough placement to suggest Miami should consider it.

Teams that *should* trade for Marvin Harrison power rankings: Raiders

Chiefs

Texans

Eagles

Colts

Giants

49ers

Bills

Titans

Chargers

Dolphins

Bears

Browns

Steelers

Ravens

Buccaneers

Cowboys

Patriots

Panthers

Commanders

Broncos

Rams

Jets

Falcons

Jaguars

Seahawks

Vikings

Lions

Packers

Saints

Bengals — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) October 10, 2026

The Dolphins would actually make a lot of sense for Harrison in certain ways.

The fact that Miami is 0-4 would remove the pressure, and it would allow Harrison to try and regain his confidence while playing with not much of a spotlight.

The Dolphins don’t need Harrison to be fixed immediately. They’d just want him to find his best self by the start of next season and beyond.

Miami’s roster is devoid of high-end talent. Harrison definitely has high-end talent, and so getting him could upgrade the Dolphins’ future considerably.

Case Against MHJ to Dolphins

There is one main case against the Dolphins trading for Harrison, and it’s that every draft pick is particularly valuable to them.

If Miami finishes this year with one of the league’s worst records, at least it will land them early picks in each round. That’s a chance to replenish the roster in a major way.

The Dolphins would have to have a lot of conviction in Harrison to give Arizona some of their prime picks to get the third-year wide receiver.

Miami is surely planning to build through the draft the next couple of years, and trading a quality asset for Harrison would include some risk.