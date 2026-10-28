Dolphins Passed on Justin Tucker, but Chiefs Didn’t

The Miami Dolphins recently had a chance to sign Justin Tucker.

When they passed on him, though, that left the ex-Ravens kicker a free agent, and the Kansas City Chiefs have now made the decision the Dolphins didn’t.

On Wednesday morning, it was reported that the Chiefs are signing Tucker to a free agent contract. He’ll start on their practice squad.

The #Chiefs add Justin Tucker, the 7-time Pro Bowler, to their practice squad, the first time he’s signed since serving a 10-game suspension for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. He’s insurance for Harrison Butker, who has missed 15 total kicks since the start of the 2025 season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2026

Harrison Butker retains the Chiefs’ starting job for now, but he’s going to have pressure put on him by Tucker.

It’s certainly a bigger stage for Tucker than the one-win Dolphins.

Why Dolphins Didn’t Sign Justin Tucker

The Dolphins worked out Justin Tucker before Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season as a potential replacement for Riley Patterson.

They ended up signing Zane Gonzalez instead.

It’s not publicly known why the Dolphins chose Gonzalez over Tucker, but Tucker had been passed on in multiple tryouts since he last kicked in the NFL in 2024.

Tucker did kick well at his Dolphins tryout, showing he probably still has what it takes to kick in the NFL:

#Dolphins workout went excellently today for five-time All-Pro #Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, hitting field goals from 68 yards along with 65 yards, two 60-yarders, two 55-yarders, went 11 for 12, made all of his 50-plus kicks. Team wound up signing Zane Gonzalez, who was drafted by #Browns when special teams coach Chris Tabor was in Cleveland. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 20, 2026

Justin Tucker Allegations

Tucker had been the Baltimore kicker from 2012 through 2024. Some regarded him as the best kicker in NFL history.

The Ravens released Tucker in May 2025 as the NFL investigated him for allegations of sexual misconduct that eventually led to a suspension that Tucker served while he was a free agent.

He has been given a number of workouts since then, but none have resulted in Tucker signing with a new team.

The Ravens moved on from Tucker for the 2025 season by drafting a new kicker, Tyler Loop — who missed a kick at the end of the year that would’ve sent them to the playoffs, and had another costly miss in Sunday of Week 6 of this 2026 NFL season.

Tucker is now 36 years old. His last NFL season, in 2024 with the Ravens, was the worst of his career as he was just 22-for-30 on field goals, 73.3%.

The Dolphins didn’t give that kicker a chance. The Chiefs are.