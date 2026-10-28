Hi, Subscriber

Dolphins Passed on Justin Tucker, but Chiefs Didn’t

  • 101 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Justin Tucker
Getty
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.

The Miami Dolphins recently had a chance to sign Justin Tucker.

When they passed on him, though, that left the ex-Ravens kicker a free agent, and the Kansas City Chiefs have now made the decision the Dolphins didn’t.

On Wednesday morning, it was reported that the Chiefs are signing Tucker to a free agent contract. He’ll start on their practice squad.

Harrison Butker retains the Chiefs’ starting job for now, but he’s going to have pressure put on him by Tucker.

It’s certainly a bigger stage for Tucker than the one-win Dolphins.

Why Dolphins Didn’t Sign Justin Tucker

The Dolphins worked out Justin Tucker before Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season as a potential replacement for Riley Patterson.

They ended up signing Zane Gonzalez instead.

It’s not publicly known why the Dolphins chose Gonzalez over Tucker, but Tucker had been passed on in multiple tryouts since he last kicked in the NFL in 2024.

Tucker did kick well at his Dolphins tryout, showing he probably still has what it takes to kick in the NFL:

Justin Tucker Allegations

Tucker had been the Baltimore kicker from 2012 through 2024. Some regarded him as the best kicker in NFL history.

The Ravens released Tucker in May 2025 as the NFL investigated him for allegations of sexual misconduct that eventually led to a suspension that Tucker served while he was a free agent.

He has been given a number of workouts since then, but none have resulted in Tucker signing with a new team.

The Ravens moved on from Tucker for the 2025 season by drafting a new kicker, Tyler Loop — who missed a kick at the end of the year that would’ve sent them to the playoffs, and had another costly miss in Sunday of Week 6 of this 2026 NFL season.

Tucker is now 36 years old. His last NFL season, in 2024 with the Ravens, was the worst of his career as he was just 22-for-30 on field goals, 73.3%.

The Dolphins didn’t give that kicker a chance. The Chiefs are.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

Dolphins Passed on Justin Tucker, but Chiefs Didn’t

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Dolphins News

More Heavy on Dolphins News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x