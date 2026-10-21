Dolphins Predicted to Replace Malik Willis With Former Walk-On QB at No. 2 Pick

The Miami Dolphins made an investment this offseason in the quarterback position in Malik Willis.

They gave the athletic QB a three-year contract to be their quarterback of the present and potentially of the future.

Instead, Willis and the Dolphins have begun the year 0-5, and it’s looking less and less likely that Willis is the long-term answer.

If that’s how things continue to look this season, the Dolphins will have to consider whether they use their 2027 NFL Draft first-round pick on a quarterback.

Some analysts certainly think that’s the route the Dolphins will take.

Dolphins Predicted to Draft QB

The latest noteworthy draft projection to emerge came out Wednesday from ESPN’s Field Yates.

Yates uses current records for his draft order, which would place the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 1 overall and the Dolphins at No. 2.

And in this projection, Yates has the Dolphins take Drew Mestemaker.

Mestemaker is Oklahoma State’s QB, but he began his college career as a North Texas walk-on. It’s been a remarkable rise for him.

“Miami has needs everywhere, but its modest investment in Malik Willis (whose three-year, $67.5 million contract has no guaranteed money beyond 2027) puts quarterback in play,” Yates writes. “The 20-year-old Mestemaker oozes upside, as the 6-3 215-pounder is a legitimate dual-threat player with exceptional creativity inside and outside of the pocket. I’m giving him the early lead as the top QB in the class, which aligns with Mel Kiper Jr.’s Big Board and Jordan Reid’s QB rankings. Despite not starting at quarterback in high school, Mestemaker has shown enough in just two college seasons — one at North Texas — to contend for the No. 1 pick. He is a fearless playmaker who can impact nearly every blade of grass on the field with his mobility and off-platform throwing skills.”

After a rough first week with Oklahoma State this season, Mestemaker has looked like everything a team would want in a quarterback they pick in the top-five.

And with the likes of Arch Manning and Dante Moore falling off this season, Mestemaker has as good a chance as any QB to be the first off the board.

What About Jeremiah Smith?

The Dolphins have been linked in a number of early mocks to Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith, who is also a Miami native.

In Yates’ mock draft, Smith goes off the board at No. 1 to the Los Angeles Chargers. There’s a decent chance Smith goes first in this draft, particularly if whoever gets that pick isn’t giving up on their QB yet.

The Dolphins could also consider Smith either if they get the top pick or if the picks in front of them went a different direction.

But it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Miami take a quarterback, and Mestemaker’s remarkable rise could continue in the 2027 NFL Draft.