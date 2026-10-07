Dolphins Sign Big, Former Rival Edge Rusher Before Bengals Matchup

The Miami Dolphins made a change at edge rusher this week.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Dolphins signed Watts to their practice squad. To create space for new addition, Miami also released Amari Gainer.

The New York Jets signed Watts as an undrafted free agent in the 2024 class. The defensive end spent two seasons with the Jets before the team officially parted ways with him on an injury settlement in August.

Watts played 14 games as a rookie for the Jets, posting 13 combined tackles. He also had 10 combined tackles over four contests with the Jets last season.

During the 2024 draft process, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein argued the defensive end needed to show more consistency. But the draft analyst loved Watts’s size.

“Watts is loaded with measurables that teams search for but still light on consistency and skill level as a three-down option,” Zierlein wrote. “He will flash some edge when popping and pulling blocks or mixing it up with opponents, but he needs to become more proficient at beating blocks in front of him whether as a rusher or run defender.

“He’s high cut and plays a little too tall, which hurts his ability to impose his size and length with much-needed leverage. There might be upside to develop as a pass rusher, but it could come with even more weight on his frame and from an inside alignment.”