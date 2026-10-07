Ex-Dolphins WR Odell Beckham Jr. Signs With Vikings — Here’s Why

Odell Beckham Jr.’s last NFL catch in a regular season game still belongs to the Miami Dolphins.

OBJ isn’t giving up on getting more, though, even after his recent release from the New York Giants. He has now signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings announced the news on Wednesday morning — and it’s going to be a practice squad spot initially for OBJ.

That’s the simplest way for Minnesota to add Beckham heading into Week 5, but it doesn’t mean he won’t get a chance to play.

Practice squad players are allowed three elevations to the active roster for gameday in a single season. Once a player has been elevated three times, they have to be signed to a full-roster contract to appear in a fourth game for that same team in the same season.

Beckham’s prior games this season with the Giants don’t count toward any kind of elevation tracking that the Vikings need to consider.

OBJ did play in three games before the Giants released him, but he didn’t have a catch.

Why Vikings Are Signing Odell Beckham Jr.

The Vikings have a thin wide receiver room at the moment in large part because of an injury being dealt with by superstar wideout Justin Jefferson.

Jefferson missed Week 4’s win over the Dolphins, and he’s not a sure thing to be at full strength in the immediate future.

The Vikings know that Beckham is in decent shape since he was just on the field for three games with the Giants, so they likely feel OK about the prospect of plugging him into action if Jefferson has to miss more time.

The Vikings did already have receivers Michael Briscoe and Dillon Bell on the practice squad, but Beckham gives them a more established option.

Beckham is no longer the player he once was, of course. He’s not just a simple replacement for Jefferson.

But as far as having enough WR bodies in the building is concerned, OBJ helps the Vikings in that regard — and they’ll see if he’s still got a little juice left in the tank.

OBJ With Dolphins

As mentioned above, Beckham’s last NFL catches remain with the Dolphins.

He played for Miami in 2024 and appeared in nine games. He caught 9-of-18 targets for 55 yards.

Beckham then didn’t join any team during the 2025 season.

This year, he signed with the Giants, a reunion with his first team. But in three games, he was targeted just once and didn’t have a catch.

Beckham will turn 34 on Nov. 5. Even a couple years ago with Miami, it seemed his career was winding down, but he’s evidently not ready to be done yet.