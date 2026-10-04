Is De’Von Achane Out For Season? Dolphins’ RB Depth Chart Takes Different Shape With Injury

The Miami Dolphins simply want to win a football game.

They’re 0-3 to start the 2026 NFL season, and matters were made worse when they lost superstar running back De’Von Achane to injury in Week 3’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

There’s no telling just how bad this can get. You can squint and see a Dolphins team that doesn’t win a game all year.

It’s not even the current roster’s fault. The Dolphins are paying more money to players not on their team this season than to players that are on their team.

Losing Achane to injury was just about the last thing a team devoid of playmakers could afford, but that’s where the Dolphins find themselves.

Is De’Von Achane Out For The Season?

Yes, Achane has been officially ruled out for the rest of the 2026 NFL season.

He tore the ACL in his left knee against the Chiefs in Week 3.

Once that was diagnosed, it was immediately clear that there would be no Achane left this season.

Players have tried heroic comebacks from ACL injuries before, but by the time Achane could even consider such a thing, the Dolphins would surely be well outside the playoff race. There simply wouldn’t even be incentive to do anything but push for a return healthy at the start of the 2027 season.

The Dolphins signed Achane to a four-year contract extension before this season, and they’ll want him healthy for as much of that as possible.

Dolphins RB Depth Chart

The Dolphins’ running back room certainly looks a lot different without Achane.

On the surface, it appears Jaylen Wright will get the first crack at being the No. 1 RB. That wasn’t the case in the game Achane left, but Wright was inactive for that game with a foot injury.

Ollie Gordon got the heavy work immediately after Achane’s exit, and he’ll be in the mix for carries now, too. Gordon is especially suited for short-yardage and goal-line work.

Beyond Wright and Gordon are a pair of practice squad players.

Carlos Washington Jr. was actually signed to the active roster this weekend, so he’ll be around as the RB3 on gamedays for now.

The Dolphins still have Jarquez Hunter down on the practice squad, too.

Miami could consider signing a veteran, but there’s less incentive for them to do that. They aren’t necessarily playing for anything this season at this point. They’d like to compete, but they also have to realistically view this all as building for next year. With that in mind, figuring out who they’ll keep beyond Achane for the 2027 season is as important a task as any at this point.