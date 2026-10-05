Dolphins’ Jacob Rodriguez Speaks out on Offensive Struggles in Vikings Loss

Rookie Jacob Rodriguez and the defense did all they could to lead the Miami Dolphins to their first victory this season versus the Minnesota Vikings. Rodriguez posted 18 tackles while the Dolphins held the Vikings out of the end zone.

But it wasn’t enough, as the Dolphins offense didn’t answer the call. Despite not scoring a touchdown, the Vikings still out-gained the Dolphins 336-198. Minnesota’s five field goals held up in the 15-10 victory.

While the Dolphins defense was stellar, Rodriguez still wouldn’t allow the team’s offense to shoulder the blame for the team’s fourth straight defeat.

“I think there’s a lot more to be frustrated about on our side of the ball. We had a lot of situations where we could’ve played better defense,” said Rodriguez to reporters after the game. “It has nothing to do with what the offense does. We got to go out there and play sound football.

‘There were a lot of times where we had opportunities to make big plays, and we didn’t capitalize on it. It’s a team game. It has nothing to do with our offense, nothing to do with our special teams. As a defensive unit, we have to play better.”

In the loss, the Dolphins defense held the Vikings to 4.7 yards per play. But the Vikings ran for 123 yards and went 8-for-18 on third-down opportunities.

Dolphins’ Defense Stellar But Falls Short in Another Loss

Getty Jeff Hafley’s defense played well but the Miami Dolphins lost 15-10 in Week 4.

Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley probably put it best when he said his team was physical and tough in Week 4. Everything the Vikings got against the Dolphins, they really had to earn.

But Hafley’s club continued to go through growing pains Sunday. The latest example of that was not being able to make some big plays in crunch time.

The Dolphins offense only had one chance with the ball in the fourth quarter. That’s because the Vikings put together an 8-minute, 3-second drive to begin the quarter (the drive started at the very end of the third). That ended in the team’s fifth field goal of the game.

Then to end the game, the Vikings drove 74 yards on 11 plays to milk the final 5:41 off the clock.

On those two possessions, the Vikings converted three third downs and one fourth down. The final drive was particularly frustrating for the Dolphins defense, as Minnesota’s offense registered three plays that went for at least 10-yard gains.

An elite defense has to get a stop on one of those possessions to give their offense one more chance.

Overall, things are probably still pointed in the right direction for Hafley’s club, particularly on defense. The team is clearly fighting hard and battled a hostile environment Sunday.

The schedule makers didn’t do the Dolphins any favors to begin this season. Miami’s first four opponents are 15-1 to begin this season (the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders, both of whom were Dolphins opponents).

Still, Hafley and the Dolphins are trying to get rid of the goose egg in their win column. They didn’t in Week 4.

Jacob Rodriguez’s Historic Day for Miami Defense

Getty Miami Dolphins linebacker Jacob Rodriguez addressed the team’s offense not scoring enough points to win despite the defense not allowing a touchdown.

Hafley and Rodriguez weren’t much for morale victories while speaking to the media Sunday night. For any Dolphins fan who was, though, they have to like what the team has seen early this season from Rodriguez.

Against the Vikings, he had nine solos and nine assisted tackles. Rodriguez’s 18 total tackles are the most for an NFL defender this season.

Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks had 18 tackles or more in a game twice last season. Still, it’s a rare feat.

Zach Thomas holds the franchise’s single-game record with 21 combined tackles in one contest.