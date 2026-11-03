Ex-Dolphins $83 Million Starter Benched After Struggles in Week 8

The Miami Dolphins have certainly had their fair share of struggles this season.

New Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis is among the team’s players who have struggled, particularly with consistency. At times, Willis’ struggles have gotten to the point where fans and media members have wondered whether the Dolphins will eventually bench their starting quarterback.

At this point, that appears unlikely after Willis put together his best outing of the season against the New York Jets, and then had a strong first half against the Patriots before the whole team seemingly unraveled in the second half.

Unfortunately for a former Dolphins quarterback, he has not had the same fortune, as his team announced that he would no longer be its starting quarterback following his struggles in Week 8.

Former Miami Dolphins Quarterback Benched

ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted on X: “Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur named Gardner Minshew II as Arizona’s starting QB for the Week 9 game in Seattle.”

Meanwhile, former Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett has been demoted to emergency third-string quarterback duties for Arizona. Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck will be Minshew’s backup.

In eight games, Brissett has thrown for 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He ranks 23rd in the NFL with a 48.9 QBR.

Brissett previously served as Miami’s backup quarterback during the 2021 season. After Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury, Brissett started five games for Miami that season. The Dolphins went 2-3 with Brissett as their starter.

He left in free agency after the season. Throughout his NFL career, Brissett has been a member of six teams. He has started games for all six teams, except the Washington Commanders. The journeyman quarterback has totaled over $83 million in career earnings, according to Spotrac. Prior to the season, Brissett held out because he wanted a new contract with the Cardinals. He ended his holdout as he received a pay raise and signed a one-year, $15 million contract.

Miami Dolphins Quarterback

While the Arizona Cardinals appear to be positioning themselves to be in the quarterback market after the 2026 season, the Miami Dolphins will hope that quarterback Malik Willis shows enough down the stretch to earn another year as the team’s starter.

Regarding Willis’ latest performance against New England, Dolphins on SI’s Tyler DeSena wrote: “Malik Willis was fine in this game, as he’s been in almost every game of this season, but there’s one specific aspect of his game that leaves me with a doubt that he can become a franchise cornerstone: his pocket presence.

His mobility is obviously special, and he can make some high-end plays, but on a snap-to-snap basis, his game lacks nuance. His footwork becomes sloppy with pressure, he will often step directly into the pass rush, and it seems he lacks the innate ability to sense where defenders are within the pocket.

This combination leads to some awkward (and sometimes disastrous) plays that must be eradicated from Willis’ game as soon as possible, and are definitely concerning in regards to his prospects of leading this franchise.”