Dolphins Claim Former Texans Starting Wide Receiver After Unexpected Release

The Miami Dolphins put up a decent fight against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5, but the end result was the same as it has been for each game this season, as they suffered a 31-24 defeat. The Dolphins now have a 0-5 record, and they are continuing to try to find ways to get their stagnant offense going.

With De’Von Achane out for the rest of the season due to injury, Miami simply doesn’t have many offensive playmakers it can rely on to help consistently move the ball up and down the field. The front office is looking for ways to change that, though, which is why they claimed former Houston Texans starting wide receiver Jared Wayne off of waivers.

Dolphins Claim Jared Wayne After Texans Release

Wayne went undrafted in 2023, but he managed to find a home with the Houston Texans, which is where he spent the first three-plus seasons of his career. After playing sparingly to begin his career, Wayne appeared to carve out a role with the Texans this year, as he suited up for each of the team’s first five games (three of which were starts).

While he didn’t make much of an impact in the passing game (four catches for 65 yards), Wayne’s big profile (6’3, 210 lbs.) makes him a strong blocker at the wide receiver position. The Texans have obviously dealt with injuries at the wide receiver position, but Wayne seemed to have found a niche role with the team.

Instead, after the team picked up Marvin Harrison Jr. in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals, Wayne was waived, with the team likely hoping it could sneak him through waivers and stash him on its practice squad. Instead, the Dolphins foiled those plans and claimed him on Tuesday, giving their wide receiver room a new face.

Dolphins waived wide receiver Ryan Miller and claimed wide receiver Jared Wayne off waivers from Houston,” Adam Schefter of ESPN shared in a post on X.

Jared Wayne Could Immediately Contribute for Dolphins on Offense

Getty The Dolphins have claimed wide receiver Jared Wayne after he was released by the Texans

Wayne isn’t exactly a big-name playmaker, but the Dolphins need all the help they can get on offense right now. With Caleb Douglas banged up, Wayne could immediately find his way onto the field for Miami in Week 6, as it’s worth noting he was added directly to its active roster instead of its practice squad. In addition to Wayne, Miami also has Malik Washington, Chris Bell, Kevin Coleman Jr., and Jalen Tolbert as healthy options at wide receiver.

Making matters even better for Wayne is the fact that he is going to have some extra time to adapt to his new surroundings, as the Dolphins are currently enjoying their bye week. The team will return to action in Week 7 for a divisional matchup against the New York Jets, with kickoff for this contest scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 25.