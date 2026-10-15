Dolphins Predicted to Pursue $32 Million Receiver in Blockbuster Trade

It is no secret that the Miami Dolphins passing offense has struggled through the first five weeks of the NFL season.

After Week 5, the Dolphins are last in the NFL with 153.6 passing yards per game. And while bumps in the road were to be expected, Miami has actually gotten worse as the year has gone along as they are averaging only 133.7 passing yards in their last three games.

Quarterback Malik Willis has struggled during his first season as a full-time starter, but he has also not been helped out by the team’s supporting cast. For that reason, Miami is being seen as a potential trade destination for a wide receiver who signed a one-year contract worth up to $13 million this offseason.

Miami Dolphins Named Potential Destination for Minnesota Vikings Wide Receiver

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Minnesota Vikings were expected to have trade conversations around wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who has disappointed in his first season with the Vikings.

Vikings on SI’s Devon Platana named the Miami Dolphins as a potential trade destination. Platana wrote: “The Dolphins might be Jennings’s best path to turning his season around and potentially securing a significant payday in March.

The Dolphins might not have Super Bowl aspirations like the Chiefs or 49ers, but they offer an opportunity to be the big fish in a small pond. Miami’s wide receiver situation starts and ends with Malik Washington and rookie WR Caleb Douglas, who hasn’t played since Week 2 due to an ankle injury.

With every other Dolphins pass-catcher averaging 25.4 or fewer receiving yards per game, it’s easy to see why a proven veteran like Jennings would be attractive. At the same time, a trip to South Beach could benefit Jennings, who’d easily be in contention for Malik Willis’s busiest weapon. Thriving in the role would boost his value heading into free agency, where the Dolphins will have over $110 million to spend—the third-most room in the NFL, according to Spotrac.”

Platana added: “On top of that, he’d be reunited with Dolphins offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, who was the 49ers’ offensive pass game specialist (2021) and offensive passing game coordinator (2022) during Jennings’s first two pro seasons. It’s been a while since they worked together, but that doesn’t mean they can’t rekindle some magic.”

Miami Dolphins Interest in Jauan Jennings

This is not the first time the Dolphins have been linked to Jennings, as The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reported the team had interest in the wide receiver during free agency.

Jackson wrote: “According to a source, the Dolphins — since the start of free agency — have shown interest in 49ers free agent receiver Jauan Jennings. But they don’t have the money to meet his contractual wishes.

Miami appreciates Jennings’ size (6-3) and skills; he had 77 catches for 975 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games and 10 starts in 2024, then had 55 catches for 643 yards and 9 TDs in 15 starts in 2025.”

At the time, Miami did not meet Jennings’ asking price, but that would be significantly lowered during an in-season trade. The Dolphins do have the required cap space for a trade; however, spending draft capital on a player who is set to be a free agent may cause hesitation about a potential trade.

Jennings has totaled over $32 million in career earnings, according to Spotrac.