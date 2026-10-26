Ex-Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle Gets More Bad News as Struggles in Denver Continue

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins secured their first victory of the season with a 28-25 win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Miami has now won its last three games against the Jets, improving to 11-2 against New York since 2020.

The team got a much-needed boost to its wide receiver room as rookie Caleb Douglas returned from an injury that sidelined him in the previous three games. Douglas finished with 70 receiving yards and two touchdowns during the win.

Meanwhile, one of Miami’s former receivers, Jaylen Waddle, had another disappointing performance with the Denver Broncos and appeared to aggravate an injury.

Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Jaylen Waddle Suffers Injury in Broncos Game

CBS News Colorado’s Romi Bean posted on X: “Jaylen Waddle walking off and clearly in discomfort…

when he was down, he was pointing to his left shoulder/chest area…

He was limited in practice a couple days this week with the designation listed as a chest issue.”

Prior to the injury, Waddle had registered four receptions for 48 receiving yards. He has surpassed 50 receiving yards only once with Denver this season.

Last season with the Miami Dolphins, Waddle surpassed 50 receiving yards in nine of his 16 appearances despite Miami’s struggling pass offense.

Broncos Wire’s John Heath wrote of Waddle’s injury: “Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle slowly left the field and went into the team’s blue medical tent after a botched end-around run in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

After Waddle bubbled and fell on a toss from quarterback Bo Nix for a 12-yard loss, the receiver stayed down on the field and was tended to by the team’s medical staff. He eventually was able to walk off the field and seemed to be favoring his left shoulder/chest area. Waddle was limited with a chest injury at two practices last week.”

Waddle did not return after the injury. Broncos head coach Sean Payton criticized his own play call in which Waddle was hurt, saying, “It was awful. I’m sorry.”

Miami Dolphins Rookie Wide Receiver Caleb Douglas

Meanwhile, Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas, who was among the players Miami brought in to replace Waddle, was named a winner by Dolphins on SI’s Jake Gibson.

Gibson wrote: “Douglas walked into the land of questionable turf and proved he was the most explosive player on the field. He wasn’t targeted much – only three times – but made the most of his opportunities with two touchdowns on two receptions.

The first score was great, creating separation from Azareye’h Thomas in the back of the end zone to give the Dolphins their first lead of the season. However, his second touchdown was stellar – a 63-yard sprint down the left side of the field, narrowly getting by Nahshon Wright while staying in bounds for the score, giving Miami the 11-point cushion they needed in the end.

Believing that the outlook of this game changed the moment it was announced that Douglas would play was justified. He’s a natural difference-maker even as a rookie, and a red zone weapon that Willis and the Dolphins could rely on for years to come.”