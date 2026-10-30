Ex-Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle Gets Good News Amid Denver Struggles

Former Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has not had a great start to his career with the Denver Broncos.

After the Broncos paid the high price of a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, expectations were high for the former Dolphins receiver in his new destination. However, through seven games, Waddle is currently on pace for the worst statistical season of his career.

Most recently, Waddle was once again held to under 50 receiving yards, which has happened in all but one game this season, but to make matters worse, he departed with an injury and did not return. Unfortunately for Waddle, the injury was an aggravation of a chest injury that landed him on the injury report prior to Week 7.

Perhaps unexpectedly, Waddle received some good news before Week 8.

Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Jaylen Waddle Back at Practice

Denver Broncos beat reporter Zac Stevens posted on X: “Jaylen Waddle and Zach Allen were at Broncos practice today. Both were DNP yesterday. An encouraging sign.”

Prior to Waddle’s return to practice, Broncos reporter Mike Klis posted on X: “Per sources, expect Jaylen Waddle to eventually be listed as questionable this week with his chest injury near his left shoulder. There is hope he can play Sunday vs Chiefs. It is the Chiefs, after all.

Waddle aggravated injury after bobbling pitch from Bo Nix on reverse. Waddle was tackled for 12-yard loss. Sean Payton volunteered postgame his play call was “awful” and apologized for it.”

In seven games with the Broncos, the former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has totaled 26 receptions for 276 receiving yards and one touchdown. Waddle’s receptions per game, receiving yards per game and catch percentage are the lowest of his six-year NFL career.

Waddle finished his Dolphins tenure with the sixth-most receiving yards in franchise history. He also has the fourth-most yards in a single season by a Dolphins wide receiver.

Reaction to Jaylen Waddle Trade

Despite Waddle’s success with the Miami Dolphins, Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart believes the trade was a very good one for Miami. Poupart wrote: “In short, a trade we liked very much from the start has become one we downright love at this point.

So looking at the complete deal, it comes down to the Dolphins trading Waddle, the 90th pick and the 111th pick for Chris Johnson, Chris Bell, Trey Moore and Kyle Louis.

Oh, and the Dolphins cleared Waddle from their books moving forward, though they did take a $23 million dead cap hit for him in 2026. It probably will take a couple of years before a final verdict can be rendered on this trade, but the early indications are that it was a big win for Miami.”