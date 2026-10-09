Jeff Hafley Fires Back After Bengals Player Reveals Malik Willis Habit

The Miami Dolphins are searching for their first victory of the 2026 NFL season as they prepare to host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5. Head coach Jeff Hafley’s team has lost its first four games and needs a stronger offensive performance to turn its season around.

Quarterback Malik Willis will be under pressure to improve after struggling in Miami’s 15-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Dolphins managed only 85 passing yards from Willis in that game, while a lost fumble added to their offensive problems. Miami now faces a Cincinnati defense preparing to exploit any weaknesses it has identified.

The Bengals enter the matchup with a 2-2 record, while Miami is still looking for consistency with its young roster. Ahead of Sunday’s meeting at Hard Rock Stadium, comments from a Cincinnati defensive back have prompted Hafley to address one particular aspect of Willis’ throwing mechanics.

Jeff Hafley Responds to Jordan Battle’s Claim About Malik Willis

Miami Herald reporter C. Isaiah Smalls II reported that Hafley responded after Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle suggested that Willis has a habit that defenders could use to anticipate his passes.

Battle previously said, “He has a little slight little tap before every throw though, so I feel like we could use that as a key to break on the ball.”

“He likes to tap the ball before he throws it, or he takes his hand off, and that gives the read the break.”

Battle also warned that Cincinnati must account for Willis’ mobility.

He said the quarterback can extend plays and run quarterback draws on third-and-long situations, requiring defenders to remain alert even when the initial play breaks down.

Hafley, however, played down the significance of the alleged throwing tell.

The Dolphins coach said he has studied quarterbacks for more than 25 years and has seen similar movements throughout his career.

“I studied quarterbacks for over 25 years, and that is not uncommon,” Hafley said Friday.

“A lot of quarterbacks pat the ball or take their hand off the ball. There are some I’ve studied that look up right before they throw the ball. I don’t think there’s anything revolutionary about that.”

Hafley described the movement as a matter of timing and rhythm rather than an unusual tendency. He also welcomed Cincinnati’s decision to discuss the matter publicly.

“It’s a timing and rhythm thing with a lot of guys, and there’s a lot of them that do that, but any opponent that wants to share our tendencies with us, we’ll take any time,” Hafley said.

Willis’ performances give the discussion added significance.

Through four games, he has completed 56.3% of his passes for 712 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

He has also recorded 119 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown on 19 attempts.

After the loss to Minnesota, Willis acknowledged that the team’s results and execution were not good enough.

Sunday’s matchup will test whether Miami can improve against a defense that believes it has identified a potential advantage.

Rookie Class Provides Encouragement Despite Winless Start

While Willis prepares for Cincinnati’s defensive approach, Miami is also relying on its young players to help establish a stronger foundation under Hafley.

The Dolphins’ rookies have combined for 1,726 snaps through four games, the most in the NFL.

Their playing time has provided valuable experience as the team continues to develop despite its 0-4 record.

Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez credited Hafley’s confidence and preparation with helping him play faster and work effectively with his teammates.

“Coach Hafley gives me a lot of confidence,” Rodriguez said.

“I think the confidence that he has in me instills confidence, and I have so much respect and confidence in him.”

Chris Bell also expressed belief in the team’s progress, emphasizing the relationships developing within the locker room.

“We work so hard week in and week out, every week,” Bell said.

“And I can feel this team coming together, and we are a brotherhood, and a family.”

The Dolphins now have an opportunity to translate that development into their first win.

Hafley’s response to Battle has made clear that Miami does not consider Willis’ throwing motion an extraordinary concern, but the quarterback must still improve his execution against Cincinnati’s defense.