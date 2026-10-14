Dolphins May Part Ways With Key Starter in Trade With AFC Contender

After the offseason, it became clear the Miami Dolphins were in the beginning of a rebuild.

Most fans are well aware that the team’s cap space is mostly allocated to players who are no longer on the roster. While Miami’s decisions may help lead them to long-term success, they are clearly a factor in the team’s 0-5 start.

Following the first five weeks of the season, it is apparent that Miami will in all likelihood miss the postseason for the third consecutive season. As a result, the Dolphins are being linked to potential trades as they are expected to become sellers at the trade deadline.

Miami Dolphins May Part Ways With Josh Uche

Ahead of the NFL trade deadline, ESPN insider Adam Schefter said, “The teams that you look at are the teams that aren’t winning that can shed salaries and pick up draft picks.” Schefter then listed the Dolphins as one of those teams that can add picks by trading some veteran players.

"The teams that you look at are the teams that aren't winning that can shed salaries and pickup draft picks.. I would look at the Dolphins, Chargers, Titans, and Cardinals" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive https://t.co/ZO6om2KZqP pic.twitter.com/5tqEnIZLx7 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 12, 2026

For that reason, Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay listed Miami Dolphins pass rusher Josh Uche as a potential target for the Baltimore Ravens.

Kay wrote: “Uche is languishing on an 0-5 Miami Dolphins team that has no hope of reaching the playoffs in 2026. While he’s recorded a decent 20 tackles and a sack on the year, an uninspiring supporting cast is preventing him from making too much of an impact. A move to Charm City could be exactly what the seven-year veteran needs to return to the high level of play he displayed earlier in his career.

With Uche on an affordable one-year, $1.4 million deal, the Ravens could do far worse than rolling the dice on him becoming a solid piece of their edge rushing rotation. Parting with a late-round pick to bolster the defensive front with a player who recorded 11.5 sacks as recently as the 2022 season is worth the risk.”

Kay predicted the Dolphins would receive a 2027 sixth-round pick in this trade pitch with the Ravens.

Josh Uche’s 2026 Season

Due to his expiring contract, Uche makes sense as a tradeable piece for the Dolphins. FanSided’s Justin Carter named Uche as one of four Dolphins who should not be on the team after the trade deadline.

Carter wrote: “Joshua Uche is not the same guy who recorded 11.5 sacks with the Patriots back in 2022, but there’s still some upside for him as a rotational pass rusher.

Uche is grading out really well so far. PFF has him 34th in overall grade among 106 qualifying edge rushers, and there are a number of teams that could be improved by getting Uche on the roster. The Dolphins would be worse without him, but it would also give the team a chance to try out other players. Uche has played more snaps than any other Dolphins edge rusher, and it’d be good to, for example, get Chop Robinson more snaps with him gone.

The Dolphins know what this team is. Veterans on expiring deals who won’t be back anyway in 2027 don’t need to be taking up roster spots on a team that has the rare chance to completely tear things down in a way that bad teams don’t usually have the luxury to do.”