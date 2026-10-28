Dolphins Get Bad News on ‘Encouraging’ Rookie Before Patriots Game

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will take on the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. In 2025, the Dolphins were swept by the Patriots for the first time since the 2016 season.

While the Dolphins will enter their Week 8 matchup as home underdogs, they do have some momentum after picking up their first win under new head coach Jeff Hafley. Last week, Miami defeated the New York Jets 28-25 in what was Miami’s best offensive performance of the season.

However, it appears that one of the key components of Miami’s success on offense may miss its matchup against the Patriots.

Miami Dolphins Announce Bad News Before Patriots Game

ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques posted on X: “Kadyn Proctor and Juju Brents are both in concussion protocol per Jeff Hafley.”

Regarding Proctor’s injury, Dolphins Wire’s Mike Masala wrote: “Proctor, 21, has started all six games at left guard and has looked pretty good for a rookie playing a new position at the NFL level for the first time. If the 2026 first-round pick isn’t able to go on Sunday, Miami may have to rely on Jarrett Kingston, who played some right guard for Jonah Savaiinaea earlier this season and looked solid.

There’s still time for both players (Proctor and Brents) to clear protocol before Sunday’s game, but the Dolphins may want to be extra careful and give them time to come back at their own pace.”

Kadyn Proctor’s Rookie Reason

Prior to Miami’s game against the Jets, Dolphins on SI’s Tyler Carmona ranked Proctor as the team’s third-best rookie this season.

Carmona wrote of Proctor: “For a 21-year-old transitioning from college left tackle to NFL left guard, with some work-ethic related concerns, Proctor has come along surprisingly well.

The 6-foot-7, 366-pound lineman has played 292 offensive snaps through five games, allowing one sack and 10 total pressures while committing three penalties.

His near-unprecedented combination of size and athleticism has been immediately apparent in the running game, where he’s consistently been a bulldozer at the line of scrimmage, paving the way for a goal-line touchdown by Ollie Gordon II and pulling into space to clear a path for Chris Bell’s 26-yard end-around against Cincinnati.

His pass protection still needs work, but his development has been encouraging as he acclimates to the physicality of the NFL.”

Miami currently holds the longest active streak in the NFL with five consecutive games with over 100 rushing yards. Losing Proctor would be a significant blow to Miami’s rushing attack. Proctor currently ranks 26th out of 74 qualified guards in run-blocking grade by Pro Football Focus.

Proctor’s potential replacement, Jarrett Kingston, has never started an NFL game.