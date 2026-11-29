On Sunday, the New York Giants improved to 7-3-1 with a 34-30 win over the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Giants overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter, as they came dangerously close to an upset loss.

New York’s offense was led primarily by rookie wide receiver Malachi Fields, who totaled 140 receiving yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, star receiver Malik Nabers was mostly held in check as he finished the game with 77 receiving yards on four receptions.

After the game, Nabers was called out by a Giants analyst.

New York Giants Wide Receiver Malik Nabers Called Out

Giants Wire’s John Fennelly included New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers among the team’s duds during the close victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Fennelly wrote: “Nabers failed to reach the 100-yard mark for the fourth consecutive game, catching four of six targets for 77 yards with a long of 56. It doesn’t appear that he and McCarthy have good chemistry thus far.”

Aside from the 56-yard gain, which was a short reception that Nabers took 56 yards after making Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner miss in the open field, Nabers only added 21 yards. McCarthy has now started five games for the New York Giants, but the chemistry between the pair of first-round talents still appears to need work.

Meanwhile, rookie Malachi Fields was called a “stud” for his performance. Fennelly wrote: “The rookie wideout put in a statement game, catching four passes for a career-high 140 yards and a touchdown, including a 46-yard grab. It was a godsend for a Giants offense struggling to run the ball and having trouble getting the ball to its top two receiving targets: wide receiver Malik Nabers and tight end Isaiah Likely.”

Giants’ Comments After the Win

In the fourth quarter, the Giants appeared dangerously close to what may have been the team’s worst loss of the season, especially after the encouraging win over the Jaguars last week.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan posted on X: “John Harbaugh concedes it wasn’t their best overall performance but was a “great win.”

Harbaugh noted the Giants were “aggressive” late. That was premeditated. It’s something they talked about recently in team meetings. He had never done that before.”

Meanwhile, quarterback J.J. McCarthy said, “We stick together. … the second I got here, I knew this team was special.”