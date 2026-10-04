Dolphins QB Malik Willis Called Out Before Vikings Game: “Holding the Team Back”

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will search for their first win of the season as they take on the undefeated Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Malik Willis is also searching for his first win and signature performance since signing a three-year, $67 million contract to become Miami’s starting quarterback.

After three games with the Dolphins, the results have been up-and-down. The potential has flashed, but the consistency for Miami’s offense has not been there. Now, ahead of Miami’s Week 4 matchup, one Dolphins analyst has called out Willis.

Miami Dolphins Quarterback Malik Willis Called Out Before Vikings Game

The Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly stated that the Dolphins need more out of quarterback Malik Willis. Kelly wrote: “I would recommend the Dolphins focus — at least offensively — be placed on getting more out of quarterback Malik Willis, whose underwhelming performance in the team’s first three games needs to be discussed.

Heading into Sunday’s Week 4 game against a blitz-crazy Minnesota Vikings defense, Willis has a dismal 74.1 passer rating based on his performance at this early portion of the season. Willis is completing 57% of his passes (ranked 31st), averaging 209 passing yards per game (9 below the league average) with one touchdown pass thrown and two interceptions. He has also contributed 33.6 rushing yards per game.

He’s ranked the NFL’s 32nd-ranked quarterback so far this season in passer rating, with Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield sitting one spot ahead of him with an 80 passer rating, and Los Angeles’ Justin Herbert below him with a 73.4 passer rating.”

Kelly added: “While Willis’ offensive line needs improvement (nine sacks in the first two games isn’t good enough), the run game needs to find a new bell cow with Achane done for the year, and he would benefit from more experienced, and healthy receivers, let’s not deny that the Dolphins are not getting the quarterback they’re paying $22.5 million a season for.

As exciting as Willis’ scrambles have been, his execution of Miami’s offense, which ranked 26th in the NFL, is one of the many factors holding the 2026 team back.”

Expectations for Malik Willis

Despite Willis’ lack of experience, he had high expectations due to the potential he showed with the Green Bay Packers. Even though he had made only six career starts prior to the 2026 season, Willis was ranked as the ninth-best free agent this offseason by the Athletic’s Daniel Popper.

Regarding Willis, Popper wrote: “A 2022 third-round pick, Willis was traded from the Titans to the Packers in August 2024 and spent the past two seasons backing up Jordan Love…

Willis displayed poise, elite arm talent, velocity and accuracy from various arm slots and platforms and off-script playmaking as a thrower and runner. He has upper-echelon athleticism for the position and exceptional contact balance, both as a runner and within the pocket.”

Through three games, Willis’ elite physical traits have not been enough for the Dolphins to have a competent offense. As Kelly stated, Miami will need more from their quarterback.